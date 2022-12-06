Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Arrive In NYC as Friend of Diana's Calls For Couple to Be Stripped of Their Titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making a lot of headlines this month.

And the news generated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not the kind that will help to endear them to their critics or ease the tension within the royal family.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Harry and Meghan’s long-awaited Netflix docuseries is set to debut later this week.

Already, the streaming giant has released two trailers, and insiders say the Windsor clan is deeply concerned by what they’ve learned about the project.

Harry and Meghan will offer an intimate view of their lives in their new Netflix special. (Photo via Netflix)

The Sussexes continued their promotional tour today, touching down in New York City amid a storm of controversy.

“Harry and Meghan will discuss how they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one source tells Page Six.

The insider adds that the couple “will claim they were bullied by the palace.”

“What will become clear is that they suggest their trials and tribulations tie in with the greater issues in the world, such as racism,” the insider says of the project.

We won’t know for sure what sort of allegations the documentary will contain, but the trailer does offer indications that Harry and Meghan won’t be sugar-coating their experiences.

“It’s a dirty game,” Harry says at one point, as footage of Diana appears on screen.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

Already, some of Harry and Meghan’s harshest critics have condemned the project, including Piers Morgan, who earlier this week interviewed Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell.

“You’re King Charles, what on earth do you [do] given that one of these two people trying to ruin everything you represent is your own son?” Morgan asked Burrell at one point.

“You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do,” Burrell offered, adding that he believes Harry and Meghan’s Netflix project “smacked of self-obsessed narcissism.”

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

Burrell also offered premature criticism for Harry’s upcoming memoir, which is set to hit bookstores in January.

Ironically, Burrell acknowledged that the royals are not innocent in all of this, and he stunned Morgan by suggesting that Diana would have praised Prince Harry for “protecting his family.”

He quickly added, however, that Harry’s mother “wouldn’t have applauded what he is doing now.”

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

Burrell complained of “the commercialism around it,” noting that Diana “never took a penny from anyone else.”

Of course, Diana was also the recipient of an eight-figure divorce settlement after she and Charles parted ways.

Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, are fending for themselves financially.

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

Harry will be debuting two controversial new projects in the next few weeks, and the situation might put some of his critics in a difficult position.

Folks like Burrell, for example, are only relevant as former associates of Diana’s — and now they want to cash in by publicly trash-talking her son.

These people might find it difficult to come off as supporters of Diana while at the same time engaging in a line of criticism that she would surely disapprove of.

But as long as bottom-feeders like Morgan are willing to provide a platform, you can be sure that these opportunists will continue to try and walk that tightrope.



