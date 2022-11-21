Prince William to Prince Harry: Your Bloody Book Is Gonna Ruin Our Family!

We’re less than two months away from the release of Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir.

And not surprisingly, it seems that the royal family is not exactly counting down the days with eager anticipation.

In fact, there are fears that the book will worsen the existing feuds among the Windsors.

Of course, they also said that about the Queen’s death, and the ascension of Charles, and Season 5 of The Crown, and against all odds, the family is still on speaking terms.

But several royal experts, journalist Katie Nicholl among them, believe there’s a strong chance that the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William will not survive the January publication of Spare.

“When Harry stepped back from his royal duties, it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done,” Nicholl recently told Us Weekly (via Yahoo).

“It had a huge impact on him, on Princess Catherine, on their young family. It put them in that prime sort of center. It moved them center stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been.”

Nicholl explained that she believes William must feel betrayed after watching his brother forsake their relationship following a lifetime of mutual support.

“I think William had always expected that he would have the support of his brother. And I think it wasn’t just that Harry had chosen to leave and to stand down,” she said.

“I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his, to his family, to his grandmother.”

“If he is going to tell-all in the most literal sense, it could very likely represent the final torching of whatever rickety bridges remain between himself and his family,” royal expert Daniela Elser added.

Elser added that the timing of Harry’s book is suspect:

Why wait until after the potentially lucrative Christmas shopping season when the memoir is ready to go now?

“Could the timing of Harry’s book coming out be a ploy to ensure that it gets to number one on the bestseller lists given the possible lack of competition?” Elser asked.

“Could it be that the finished manuscript is far less explosive than anyone might have thought? It would be perfectly understandable if Harry has been having second, third or 17th thoughts about this autobiography.”

Journalist Simon Heffer confirmed that the new Prince of Wales is “appalled at his brother’s general behavior” and he “simply can’t believe the book is coming out at all.”

Heffer added, however, there’s reason to believe the book might be more tame than many expect.

He says he has it on good authority that Harry will not “enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer,” and is fearful that William will not “accept a reconciliation” should he and Meghan return to the UK.

Of course, William’s reaction will depend largely on the content of the book, as well as King Charles’ response to it.

“Courtiers feel he would welcome him, and the Duchess, back to these shores to live permanently – unless the book is indeed deeply damaging, in which case bridges may finally have been burnt,” Heffer said.

“The moment when he comes at last to read his younger son’s book is likely to be by far the most challenging of the year ahead. His response to it will demonstrate not just how good a father, but how good a King, our new monarch is.”

Readers might be disappointed if Harry’s memoir is simply a meek attempt to back in his family’s good graces — but you can be sure that Charles would appreciate it!