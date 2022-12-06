Kim Kardashian Invites Kanye West to Son's Birthday Party: Why Hasn't She Gotten a Restraining Order?!

For the past several weeks now, barely a day has gone by in which Kanye West hasn’t made headlines by saying something appalling.

In case you somehow missed it, Kanye has revealed himself to be a raging anti-semite and an Adolf Hitler fanboy — which is apparently a thing that exists.

During the rapper’s most recent meltdown, he and wife Kim Kardashian settled their divorce, which was no easy feat, considering they had more than 20 properties to divide between them.

Despite the fact that Ye outed himself as a literal Nazi, insiders say he and Kim have managed to keep things relatively civil.

Kanye has become a frightening presence in Kim’s life. (Photo via Getty)

In fact, when Kim threw a party for son Saint’s eighth birthday this week, she invited Kanye to join in the festivities.

According to a new report from TMZ, Kanye arrived at Kim’s house on Monday evening and spent several hours at the party.

Under normal circumstances, that wouldn’t be terribly surprising.

Kanye West both looked and sounded completely insane during his recent Alex Jones interview. The rapper has now been suspended from Twitter. (Photo via InfoWars)

After all, Ye is the boy’s father, and he and Kim have been separated for over a year.

But this is not your typical celebrity divorce.

Most parents who are not Nazis themselves would probably take steps to keep their children away from a former partner who revealed himself to be a Nazi.

Kim Kardashian has yet to speak out about Kanye West’s latest comments. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

To be clear, we’re not suggesting that Kim is a Nazi or a Nazi sympathizer.

But it seems likely that she’s unaware of the severity of Kanye’s recent comments.

Kim endured innumerable tantrums during her time with West, and it could be that she’s dismissed his latest meltdown as just the latest in a long line of manic episodes from the rapper.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

If so, she does so in error.

Kanye has taken his bigotry to new heights in recent weeks, spearheading a full-blown hate campaign directed at the global Jewish population.

Many are shocked at Kim’s silence, and across the social media landscape, there’s a growing consensus that she needs to speak out, lest she come to be regarded as complicit in her ex’s bigotry.

“There is no reality in which Kim Kardashian didn’t know Kanye was a raging antisemite,” reads one popular tweet from Monday afternoon.

To be clear, Kim is in no way responsible for Kanye’s words or actions.

But she does have a responsibility to protect her children, and she should anticipate a good deal of backlash if she continues to keep silent as her ex seeks to position himself as the world’s most prominent antisemite.

Kim Kardashian officially became single in February 2022. Her divorce from Kanye West has been finalized. (Photo via Getty)

It’s understandable that Kim would be hesitant to publicly criticize the father of her four children.

But there may come a time when Kanye’s bigotry leaves her with no choice but to speak out, if only to send the message to her children that the hate and ignorance their father is espousing cannot be conquered with silence.