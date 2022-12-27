Matt Roloff Pushes Cameo Account: Is He Desperate for Money?!?

Might we finally have an answer for why Matt Roloff seemingly screwed over his sons?

As Little People, Big World fans know well at this point, the father of four found himself in scalding hot water this past May after he put a portion of his farm up for sale.

The veteran TLC personality surprised followers at the time when he placed 16 acres on the market…

… and then he pissed off both Zach and Jeremy after alleging that he tried to give them a deal on the property before going public with a sale.

We’re up close and rather personal with an unshaved Matt Roloff in this Instagram selfie.

Tagging his father directly in response to this claim several months ago, Zach wrote at the time “this post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before [Season 23] comes out.”

Concluded Zach, simply blasting his parent:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are all smiles while hanging out here in Arizona.

Matt hasn’t really shown much remorse over the way he handled things, and perhaps we at last now know why.

Three days ago, Roloff posted a series of photos on Instagram, writing a lengthy caption that sent out some Christmas wishes to his followers.

Toward the end of this post, however, Matt added a note about his Cameo account.

For anyone seeking a last-minute holiday gift, Roloff strongly pushed his page on this platform, which enables folks to pay a celebrity to send out a recorded video message.

Matt Roloff has taken his farm off the market. As you can see here, the property is now available to rent.

“I’ll be available to record last minute “cameos” as Christmas gifts to those that need a personalized Happy Holiday, or Merry Christmas greeting to a friend or loved one,” wrote Matt.

“Just be sure to provide lots of details in your request so I can make the greeting as personal as possible.

“There IS a cost so don’t get your feelings hurt if I can’t do these requests for no charge. These are reserved for those that want to make the investment. After Christmas I’ll be going back to the 5 day turn around.

“But up until Christmas night ..I’ll turn them around pretty quickly. Go to “cameo dot com” search Matt Roloff.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are out and about and having a blast in this photo.

Sort of an odd thing to just include at the conclusion of a Christmas-themed post, wouldn’t you say?

But what if Matt Roloff is desperate for cash? What if this explains why he put the farm on the market and why he sought out the highest bidder… as opposed to giving either of his sons a discount?

It would explain a lot, wouldn’t it?

Matt Roloff is hard at work on his farm in this close up of the Little People, Big World star.

In late October, meanwhile, Matt announced that the aforementioned 16 acres of his property are no longer for sale — but, instead, are being turned into a long-term rental.

We realize this #staycations style homes aren’t for everyone but it’s my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home,” Matt wrote back then.

Who knows maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.. at this point … we are not live yet but working feaverously to get it ready before year end.

Put your name on the list at “stay at Rolofffarms dot com”. #lovelove to you all!

