Kody Brown: I Blame Janelle for Our Kids Hating Me!

Kody Brown often has trouble taking responsible, for, well… anything at all.

The self-centered polygamist, for example, doesn’t want to see ex-spouse Christine Brown ever again because he blames her entirely for blowing up their family.

On this Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, Kody will turn his wrath on Janelle.

He’ll point the finger at this mother of six for his broken relationship with sons Gabriel and Garrison.

In a clip posted by Entertainment Tonight, Kody says these kids should apologize to him for the remarks they’ve made about his wife, Robyn, and his strict COVID restrictions.

Janelle, meanwhile, stands up for herself.

She tells her awful husband that the boys have no intention of doing that, prompting an angry response from Kody in the wake of last year’s holiday season coming up.

“I think sometimes that Janelle has pit me against the boys or never supported me with the boys,” Kody says in the new clip. “Man, I’m having the hardest time not feeling like she’s just betraying me.”

Janelle Brown is featured in this scene from a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

Things then get even worse for Kody after Janelle says she’s invited Christine and her kids to hang out at a rental home with everyone else.

“This is exactly what I was afraid of with Christine leaving,” Kody replies, visibly frustrated.

Kody eventually looks to his other sister wives, Meri and Robyn, for back-up, asking if he’s the only one who views Janelle’s actions as a betrayal.

“So now he’s looking for reinforcement from Robyn and Meri. ‘Let’s build a united front against Janelle and her decisions!'” Janelle says via confessional, imitating Kody.

This past Sunday, meanwhile, Gabriel broke down in a puddle of tears.

The 21-year old explains to the camera how his dad called him in October 2021 to ask about his experience with COVID… only he called Gabriel on his birthday.

And never actually wished his kid a happy birthday.

“That’s the last time I talked to my dad,” Gabriel said to the camera, through tears.

Back on the Sister Wives Season 16 finale, Kody admitted that he doesn’t talk to some of his kids.

Thankfully, at that time, he didn’t blame Janelle for the fractured connection.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” the 53-year-old reality TV star said back then. It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work. We need therapy. I need a sit-down with my boys and get something straight.”

Doesn’t sound like that has happened, does it?

