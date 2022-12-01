Kim Plath Confesses: I Have a Problem with Alcohol! I Need Help!

If the first step toward recovery is admitting that one has a problem, well…

… Kim Plath is on a path toward recovery.

Back in October, the reality star was arrested in Florida on charges of drunk driving and property damage.

We later learned that the incident in question took place in June… and that Plath is lucky to be alive, considering she flipped her car in a single-vehicle accident as a result of her allegedly impaired state.

Kim Plath talks here to the camera during an episode of her family’s reality show.

Now, meanwhile, In Touch Weekly, has obtained an affidavit from the arrest that shows how the mother of 10 checked a box that affirmed her thoughts on a need for professional assistance.

Kim admitted (via this document) that she would “benefit” from attending an abstinence-based alcoholism recovery program.

As for the conditions of her release?

The veteran reality TV personality is required to abstain from alcohol and refrain from criminal activity for an unknown period of time.

According to the official report, a police officer witnessed Plath make a left turn before her car “overturned” and landed on “its roof in a ditch (filled with water).”

The legal papers add that the “single occupant/driver was identified as Kimberly Plath.”

She was “still in the driver’s seat” when a witness and another officer helped her out of the vehicle.

Authorities on the scene noted that Plath “appeared to be intoxicated and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person.

Kim Plath has been arrested. This is her mug shot after an arrest in Florida for drunk driving.

Plath was rushed to the emergency room where she later claimed she had consumed two margaritas and then submitted to a voluntary blood test.

“The results of the blood test for Ms. Plath was a .161 and .162 BAC.

“I completed a Warrant Affidavit on Ms. Plath for DUI (Property Damage), 316.193.3c1 and issued a UTC for Careless Driving,” reporting officer Anthony Moschetto wrote in his report.

Kim Plath sits down here and addresses the camera during an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

Neither Kim nor anyone in her family has issued a statement in response to this arrest.

Previously, on a Welcome to Plathville episode, Kim opened up about her history with alcohol

“I went through some rough times in college because of my wildness,” she admitted back then.

“Driving when I was drunk and waking up in the car parked weird on the lawn, passed out.

“You know, taking drugs and driving across town at 3 o’clock in the morning. I could have died so many different ways when I was in college and by God’s grace I came out of it, and he saved me and I live a different life now.”

Kim also announced in June that she was splitting from her husband, Barry, after 24 years of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” said Kim and Barry to People Magazine by way of confirmation this summer.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”