Chloe Grace Moretz Describes Disrespect, “Pushback” from Old Men During Career

If you haven’t been watching The Peripheral, you’ve been missing out on one of the most gripping scifi dramas on television.

The Amazon Prime series stars Chloe Grace Moretz, an acting veteran who got her start at a very young age.

Unfortunately, over the years, she has received “pushback” on sets.

And she’s not shying away from calling out which demographic keeps doing it: older dudes seem to struggle to respect her at all.

On the latest Reign with Joseph Smith, Chloe Grace Moretz spoke about these discouraging and even degrading experiences during her career.

“A big part of being the lead in a show or a movie is you kind of set the tone for the set,” she remarked.

However, it has not always been easy.

Despite getting her start as a young child alongside big-name stars, people did not always see her as a real actress.

As a seasoned actor across television and film of multiple genres, she took on larger roles and eventually, lead roles.

“It was always very interesting to see the pushback that I would get from a lot of people,” Chloe observed.

Chloe could not help but notice that so much of this negative feedback came from the same category of person.

“The majority of it was older men, for sure,” she revealed.

It was usually these older men “who would infantilize me,” Chloe shared.

Too often, Chloe found herself in a “really wild power struggle and power dynamic.”

Her situation was that “of a young girl who had worked for already [over a decade] and was the lead of the movies.”

“But,” Chloe described, she “was still a kid in every sense of the word.”

“If I had real things to bring to the table,” Chloe recalled.

She acknowledged that “a lot of the time it would get shot down.”

Bluntly, Chloe expressed that “Having to even advocate to an older man on behalf of your 14, 15, 16-year-old self is a really, really crazy kind of mind f–k.”

“It was always really interesting to see who would be really unhappy with a young woman,” Chloe stated.

She ended up learning, as so many people do, that the best way to advocate for herself involved … subterfuge. It’s a helpful manipulation tactic.

Chloe explained: “It kind of taught me how to propose questions in a way to make the ideas their ideas.”

Time and a successful career gave Chloe the vindication that she sought, and she “got to that f–k it time.” In other words, a time when she doesn’t have to dance around how other people feel about her.

Chloe learned about boundaries, and about “speaking your truth without blame or judgment to people.

Chloe has been hitting it out of the park on The Peripheral. The scifi series is the best science fiction that Amazon Prime has produced since The Expanse‘s series finale.

She has gotten to showcase her acting chops, from essentially playing multiple versions of herself to a very passable Western NC accent. That is not praise that I would give lightly.

The Peripheral‘s first season finale is Friday, December 2. I’m already chomping at the bit for more.