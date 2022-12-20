Jeremy Clarkson: I Hate Meghan Markle, and I Want to See Her Paraded Naked Through the Streets

Over the course of her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been the target of just about every kind of bigotry, vitriol, and hate, much of it issuing from the British media.

But perhaps no member of the mainstream press has lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex so viciously as Jeremy Clarkson, who shared his vile fantasies about Meghan in a piece for UK tabloid The Sun on Sunday.

As host of the long-running BBC series Top Gear, Clarkson has long been an influential figure in British popular culture.

And it seems that when asked to wield that influence on behalf of the royal family, he happily obliged.

Last week, Clarkson met with King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, at a Michelin-starred restaurant in London.

Just a few days later the TV personality published a piece in The Sun in which he revealed that “hate[s]” Meghan “on a cellular level.”

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” he wrote, referencing a famous scene from Game of Thrones.

Jeremy Clarkson attends the ITV Autumn Entertainment Launch at White City House on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images)

After fantasizing about Meghan being stripped naked and publicly humiliated, Clarkson compared Meghan to the infamous British serial killer Rose West.

Pretty much any commentary about Meghan is considered fair game by the British media, so it’s a testament to the appalling nature of Clarkson’s remarks that they were roundly criticized.

Clarkson’s wildly misogynistic comments met with tremendous backlash, with even the TV personality’s daughter lashing out at him in a scathing Instagram post.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

“My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media,” Emily Clarkson wrote.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle, and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

On Twitter, Clarkson offered an apology that many found unconvincing.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people,” Clarkson wrote.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

Clarkson’s article has been removed from The Sun‘s website, with the outlet offering the following explanation on Twitter:

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

“In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down.”

Meghan has yet to reply to this latest instance of horrific misogyny.

But sadly, she’s probably used to this sort of treatment by now.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

As for Clarkson, it seems that he will not suffer any sort of professional consequences.

And we’re sure he’s enjoying the private praise of the royal family.