Big Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega Come Face-to-Face on Tell All Special

Big Ed Brown loves to tell everyone how much he has changed. He just has a hard time showing it.

That’s true whether he’s telling Liz Woods that he’s not ready to marry her or making contact with his ex.

According to the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All promo, yes, Ed has been speaking with Rosemarie Vega.

What is that all about? And what’s up with Rose’s recent medical emergency that put her in the hospital?

The Season 7 Tell All special will air in an astounding four parts, beginning on January 1.

According to the promo, things are going to be intensely messy for several couples — including Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

Things are always messy for this toxic couple. This time, Liz is asking why Ed keeps expecting her to be on his side despite his behavior.

Ed very rudely tells Liz that he wants her to stop “acting like a primadonna.”

He then asks her “why do you keep coming back?”

That is a great question. Fans suspect that major self esteem issues combined with his manipulation tactics have a lot to do with it.

Of course, that is what happens off the stage — when the cast is hanging out in a lounge.

We wondered how long these awkward green room scenes would last as the show expands. People love seeing unrelated cast members clash outside of the Tell All format.

On stage, however, production has plenty of tools up their sleeves.

Shaun Robinson, who has no control over the questions that she asks and who cannot possibly be getting enough money for this, asks Ed a question.

Has he been in contact with one of his earlier victims, Rosemarie Vega?

She was another 20-something single mom. Ed dated her on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

He interrogated her, insulted her, and lied to her.

When he finally told her the truth about his vasectomy, he dumped her.

Then, he outed her as bisexual on international television. Truly despicable behavior from start to finish.

When Shaun asks if Ed has been in contact with Rose, he seems to freeze up.

He struggles to answer.

Big Ed even has the audacity to claim that he does not “remember.” Sure.

This does not go over well with his fiancee, Liz, who reminds him that this is a simple “yes or no” question.

At this point, Shaun announces that Rose will be joining them.

Sure enough, she appears remotely to participate in the Tell All.

While we are so sorry that she has to see and speak to Ed again, we’re happy that she is getting paid. We’re not sure what she’s there to say, but we’ll certainly find out in the new year.

Rosemarie Vega has really used her brief time in the spotlight to her advantage. She has transformed her life.

Unfortunately, fans feel alarmed by her recent Instagram Story posts, depicting a hospitalization following an ambulance ride.

Rosemarie’s hospital wristband shows that she is in Metro Manila.

We do not, however, know what medical emergency sent her to the hospital.

Hopefully, she will make a speedy recovery soon if she has not already.

It will be nice to see Rose again.

Sadly, no one expects that the Tell All drama will be enough for Liz to actually leave Ed.

She loves him — she shouldn’t, but she does. One day, she will have to realize that love is not enough, and walk away.