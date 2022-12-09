Amy Duggar Blasts Jim Bob’s Toxic Rules: You’re Scared of My SHOULDERS?!

These days, Amy Rachelle King is a grown woman with a like-minded husband and her own life.

But for years, she was the “infamous” Duggar cousin.

To the real world, she was a normal and even conservative teen. To her cult-adhering relatives, she seemed an out-of-control pariah. Worldly and other.

But Amy had to follow some of Jim Bob’s ludicrous rules. And she’s calling him out over what he put her through.

Amy Duggar recently revealed that she still shares many of her family’s ultra conservative beliefs. And some fans are disappointed. (Photo via Instagram)

Sometimes, navigating adult life means remembering bizarre injustices from your childhood that are only more perplexing and distressing as an adult.

People can grow up to understand why their parents had a rule that seemed unfair at the time. But sometimes, you reach a certain age and go “wow, that was way out of line” about a particular memory of house rule.

Given her experiences with the Duggars and their abusive cult, Amy has no shortage of these moments. And sometimes, she shares these memories with followers.

She recently took to TikTok to share an image of her face, edited into the back seat window of a police car.

“Me getting in trouble for wearing a tank top,” she captioned the pic.

Amy’s caption continued: “When it was 110+ degrees at the ‘big house.'”

Amy Duggar is not a fan of her cousin Josh. And now, she’s opening up about the ways in which he’s affected her life. (Photo via Instagram)

“But I don’t live under man-made laws,” Amy then remarked during the TikTok video.

“And,” she then affirmed, “that’s total nonsense.”

Good for her!

Amy Rachelle King, better known as Amy Duggar, wore a brown see-through top marked with polka dots and recommended it to her followers.

The Duggar family’s toxic and misogynistic rules are mostly infamous for being sexist, unfair, and rooted in rape culture.

But we can also acknowledge that they’re just plain uncomfortable.

Especially in searing Arkansas heat.

Amy Duggar King took to her Instagram Stories to make sure that fans and followers know that she has a lot of things to say if she can get out of her NDA.

Many of the replies that Amy received echoed the sort of mockery that people give to similarly absurd school dress codes.

Simply put: it is ridiculous that anyone should have to cover up their shoulder. This is true at home and at school.

Yes, people can have very attractive shoulders. People can also have attractive jawlines, cute noses, or photogenic hands. That is no reason to fear these body parts.

And other commenters speculated that perhaps Amy is itching for a fight.

Certainly, she seems eager to speak out against Jim Bob — at least, where her infamous NDA allows.

Perhaps by “vaguely” discussing these moments, while not revealing any new information, she is able to safely vent.