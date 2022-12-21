Brandi Glanville: Piper Perabo Was Such a C-Word and Totally Cucked Me!

Years of reality TV fame have not mellowed out Brandi Glanville.

We saw as much on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Things may be better with her ex and his wife, but Brandi retains her penchant for drama.

Everyone knows the story of Brandi and Eddie. She is not a fan of cheating.

But in a new interview, Brandi not only accuses her ex of having cheated with actress Piper Perabo — she also claims that the actress was a total C-word to her.

Brandi Glanville recalls a time when she suspected her ex of cheating. (Image via Page Six)

Brandi Glanvile spoke to Page Six, recalling when her ex-husband was filming The Cave in 2005.

According to her, Eddie Cibrian was “f–king” his co-star, Piper Perabo, while shooting the film in Romania. (Part of production also took place in Mexico — that’s show business!)

The Cave is a widely-panned action-adventure film, with many phrasing it as Wal-Mart The Descent — also from 2005.

“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old,” Brandi recalled.

“And,” she described, “I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think.”

Brandi then bluntly alleged: “And [Perabo] was a horrible c–t to me.”

Brandi did clarify that it’s not like she walked in on them boning or saw incriminating texts. (This was 2005. Facebook had “walls” that anyone could write on or edit. It was a different world)

Instead, she said, the vibe of her then-husband’s interactions with his co-star raised red flags.

“She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” Brandi recalled.

“I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’” Brandi commented.

Naturally, she wanted to know more. And as she made friends among the crew of the film, she suddenly had people letting her know what happened behind her back.

“I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things,” Brandi shared.

Apparently, these whispers that came back to her weren’t exactly ambiguous or terribly nuanced.

Brandi recalled the crew reporting to her “that Piper and Eddie were f–king.”

Obviously, that could have simply been their perception, or an on-set rumor. But given her own impressions, she believed it.

It was enough, she said, that she confronted Eddie when he returned home to Los Angeles.

“When he got home, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving, blah blah, I’m out,’” Brandi recalled.

But, considering that they were just a few years into their marriage and had a growing family, Eddie talked her out of a divorce.

“He convinced me that it wasn’t true,” Brandi shared during her interview.

“We had a 1-year-old son,” she noted, “and he was the love of my life at the time.”

“And,” Brandi went on, “you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things.”

Brandi Glanville is pictured here on an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Brandi recalled Eddie assuring her that she was “just crazy,” that she was “jealous” and thus imagining an affair.

“And I was like, ‘All right.’ I was in love,” Brandi concluded. “Like, I was blindly in love with the man.”

Piper has yet to publicly comment on the claim. Eddie Cibrian says that they are false, quipping: “Fun times at the Christmas table await.” We’re sure that neither he nor Piper are happy to hear Brandi bring up something so scandalous. We mean The Cave, by the way. It was not a good film.