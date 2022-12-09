Selena Gomez Under Siege for Naming Her Kidney! This is the Weirdest Timeline

Selena Gomez is talented, beloved, and immensely famous.

As a result, people absolutely cannot be normal about her.

For some reason, people are even weirder about her kidney donor, Francia Raisa. Every word that Selena says undergoes intense scrutiny on social media.

Selena recently revealed her kidney’s nickname. And some anti-selenators are flipping TF out over it.

Jimmy Fallon isn’t necessarily anyone’s favorite talk show host, but at least he isn’t James Corden.

Selena appeared as a guest. Among other things, she discussed her recent Apple TV docuseries, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

As you can see in the video below, Fallon mentions that he knows that she named her kidney.

Selena recalled how she “got a kidney transplant a couple years ago.”

“And,” she explained, “as a way of coping, I named it after Fred Armisen.”

Armisen is of course a beloved comedian and actor. Selena noted that she specifically enjoys Portlandia.

That seems innocuous, right? At first glance, the most divisive part about it, is, what, that she’s talking to Jimmy Fallon?

Some might object to her naming the organ without Arnisen’s consent.

But like … it’s a name? You have to be H.P. Lovecraft levels of awful about naming things for it to be a problem.

The big deal for a certain section of those who follow Selena interviews, it seems, is about the kidney.

Sadly, we do not yet simply grow new organs for those who need them. Kidney transplants come from somewhere.

More than half a decade ago, Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena. It was a powerful gift and a wonderful gesture.

To say that some people had “questions” about why Selena didn’t immediately name-drop Francia to Fallon … well, that’s an understatement.

Some felt that it was tasteless. Others noted that it shed light on an apparent falling out between the two.

And then some people took it so, so much further.

“I thought it was odd Gomez wouldn’t [acknowledge] the person who actually donated the kidney to her,” one commenter wrote.

The commenter continued “and found [out] about how she ghosted her ‘friend’ Francia Raisa after her sacrifice.”

That commenter then decreed that Selena is “Psychotically evil.” Wow.

Several people wrote — on multiple social media platforms — that Selena should have nicknamed her kidney “Francia.”

First of all, no one gets to tell someone else what to call someone else’s internal organs.

And secondly … the tribute wasn’t meant to be serious. She named her kidney after a goofy comedian to cope with her chronic illness.

It’s probably also worth mentioning that perhaps Francia herself would feel uncomfortable if Selena used her name for her kidney.

We don’t know. Obviously, none of us have asked Francia. We don’t know if Selena picked her brain about the nickname.

What we can say with relative certainty is that none of these “fans” who want to name Selena’s body parts asked Francia, either. Some people are deeply weird.