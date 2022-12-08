Megha Thakur, Beloved TikTok Star, Dead at 21

Tragedy has struck the world of social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, we learned that Megha Thakur passed away back on Thanksgiving, according to a message from Megha’s parents shared to her Instagram page.

The TikTok personality, who had nearly one million followers at the time of her death, was only 21 years old.

May she rest in peace. We send our condolences to the loved ones of Megha Thaku.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours,” the message read.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman.

“She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing.”

A cause of death has not been announced.

Megha’s mother and father continued their post by reflecting on the impressive social media career their daughter achieved, which included over 105,000 followers on Instagram and over 942,000 followers on TikTok.

“She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing,” the parents wrote.

Concluded the very unfortunate tribute:

“At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey.”

The beauty and lifestyle influencer was based in New York City and Toronto, Canada.

One of her most viral videos from last year, which has well over 58 million views, was captioned #bodypositivity, and featured the late star attempting a twerking dance routine.

“It’s not about what’s down here it’s about what’s up in here,” she said while pointing at her brain in a follow-up tutorial.

In the wake of the this crushing news, many of Thakur’s followers left messages of condolences in the comments section, also sharing the ways in which Megha touched them through her content.

One user, for example, wrote, “megha’s words will never ever be forgotten and will always be stuck in my heart and many others.”

Another added:

“She showed us all how freeing and beautiful it is to be unapologetically yourself. I’m very sad that she is physically no longer here.

“But what she stood for, the confidence she exuded and instilled in her audience is a legacy that will live on forever.”

Thakur wrote the following in 2021 post:

“Growing up, I never saw people that looked like me represented in an empowering way in Western media.

“When I took these pictures and made these edits, I thought of channeling little Megha; who wanted nothing more than to be the representation she so desperately needed. Now that I’m older, that desire hasn’t changed.”

She added that her goal was “to help people believe that they can be the person they’ve always dreamed of being.”

“Confidence has a a lot of layers, and personally, gaining confidence in my appearance meant accepting my race and culture – which was not easy,” Thakur wrote. “BUT I’m finally MeghaMind.”

Well said.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Megha Thakur. May she rest in peace.