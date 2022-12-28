Christine Brown Bids Sad Farewell to Sister Wives Set: “It’s Bittersweet”

Christine Brown is here to say goodbye.

The veteran Sister Wives star left her unhealthy marriage over a year ago, finally walking away from her polygamous partner and starting her life anew in her native state of Utah.

As she’s made clear ever since, Christine has no regrets about this decision.

But she does now have a reason to lament.

The Sister Wives star took to social media on Tuesday, December 27 to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her final day in the show’s confessional studio.

“This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff. And it is a little bittersweet,” the mother of six said in the TikTok video.

The 50-year old added:

“This is the couch, right here, that I’ve sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings. This is the last time and it’s a little bittersweet.”

Christine Brown is clearly doing very well for herself now that she’s single. Check out this Instagram photo from December 2022.

It’s unclear at the moment to which episodes and/or season Christine is referring here.

She confirmed months ago that Sister Wives Season 18 was already filming and that she would remain a part of it… despite moving away from Flagstaff, Arizona in late 2021.

Because the show records episodes SO far in advance of them airing on TLC, there’s a good chance Christine just wrapped up Season 18.

For the record, Season 17 was filmed well over a year ago.

Christine did note in her TikTok caption that she previously filmed the footage before returning home.

“I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set,” she captioned the post, explaining:

“I travel [sic] back-and-forth- for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!”

The reality star, who shares six children with Kody, moved to Utah from Arizona almost immediately after the former couple called it quits.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christina wrote via Instagram on November 2, 2021.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Over the course of the last several weeks, viewers have gone behind the scenes of this breakup, witnessing all the terrible things Kody has said about Christine since she made the intelligent decision to leave him.

The exes got spiritually married in 1994.

The Wyoming native was legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014 and later entered a spiritual marriage with sister wife Janelle Brown … prior to divorcing Meri and tying the legal knot with Robyn Brown in 2014.

It now seems, however, as if both Meri and Janelle have also split from Kody.

“It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him,” Robyn said on the season 17 finale, which aired in December.

“Most men in monogamy, they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed. And [think that] women suck.”