Stephanie Bissonnette, Mean Girls Star and Broadway Actress, Dead at 32

Very sad news today out of the entertainment world:

Stephanie Bissonnette, a dance teacher and choreographer who starred in the Broadway version of Mean Girls, has passed away following a long battle with brain cancer.

She was 32 years old.

Stephanie Bissonnette is dead at the age of 32. May the actress rest in peace.

“Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette,” the production said in a number of social media posts.

“Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our company from our first performance to our last.”

As mentioned above, Bissonnette portrayed high school student Dawn Schweitzer in the original stage production of Mean Girls.

“She filled our theater with her laughter and friendship, inspired us with her fighting spirit and bravery, and graced our stage with the fiercest talent Broadway has ever known,” the Instagram post continued.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie’s family, friends, and the entire Mean Girls community during this time.

“We will miss her profoundly and encourage everyone to do something they love today in Stephanie’s honor.”

According to Playbill, Bissonnette was previously diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, in 2019.

However, after undergoing treatment, she was able to return to the show and resumed performing.

Other credits included choreography for The Muny, Riverside Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Seven Angels Theatre.

The dancer also appeared in music videos including Keith Urban’s “Never Comin’ Down.”

A graduate of Point Park University’s Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Stephanie performed with Royal Caribbean.

Bissonnette sensed something was wrong when she felt a “twinge” in her brain while dancing, she explained in a 2020 interview with SurvivorNet.

In her final Instagram post on July 15, Stephanie showcased her love for dancing from a very young age when she shared a childhood photo.

“Twirling since the 90’s. #FlashbackFriday,” she wrote on social media. “#dream #dreamer #tinydancer #mulan #90s #90skid.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Stephanie Bissonnette.

May she rest in peace.