Brittney Griner Issues First Statement Since Release from Russia, Plans Return to WNBA

Brittney Griner has broken her silence.

The professional basketball player has spoken out for the first time since she was released from Russian captivity last week via a prisoner exchange between the United States and the country that arrested Griner in 2021 for drug possession.

“It feels so good to be home,” the 32-year old opened a lengthy message to family, friends and supporters on her Instagram account Friday morning.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Griner spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody.

US’ Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, waits for the verdict inside a defendants’ cage during a hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. – A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going,” she continued.

Griner added she was “grateful to each person who advocated for me” and also mentioned Paul Whelan, another Russian captive whose release could not be secured in the exchange that brought her home.

She offered to help Joe Biden’s administration to “do whatever” she can to help Whelan down the line.

“I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole,” wrote the basketball star.

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too,” wrote the former Baylor standout.

Griner took off from the San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base around 11 a.m. on Friday.

This is where where she was reunited with her family and spent the days following her release in order to ensure she was in decent physical and mental health.

She is now headed back to her home state of Arizona.

“I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey,” Griner said as she “transitions home to enjoy the holidays” with family.

Griner specifically cited and thanked a number of people who helped her over the last 10 months, including her wife Cherelle Griner… her agents Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman … and her Russian legal team of Maria Blagovolina and Alex Boykov, among others.

She concluded on a surprising and inspiring note, too.

“I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” she said, signing off as follows:

Love Always, BG #42.