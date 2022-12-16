Josh Duggar: Details of His Pathetic New Year’s Eve Behind Bars Revealed!

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months behind bars, many who had been paying close attention to his trial were deeply upset.

After all, this was a man who had been committing unspeakable atrocities for his entire adult life, and there was a widespread feeling that he should have received a much longer sentence.

But at least Josh’s critics can take comfort in the fact that his time behind bars will be completely miserable.

Last week, we informed you of what’s on tap for Josh’s first Christmas in federal prison.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

And not surprisingly, the scene set by past inmates and the Bureau of Prisons was a sad one, indeed.

Although, many felt that the planned celebration is far more extravagant than what Josh and his fellow predators deserve.

The residencts Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute will enjoy a special meal on December 25, complete with extra dinner roles! Classy stuff!

Josh Duggar will hopefully be locked up for a very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

So what’s on deck for New Year’s Eve? Well, not a whole hell of a lot.

In fact, it seems that the Seagoville crew will hit the hay at the usual early hour on December 31.

On New Year’s Day, however, things will get a little crazy.

And by “get a little crazy,” we mean the inmates will be permitted to watch a movie.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

“We will be showing the movie The Invitation on News Year’s Day as a holiday activity,” reads a statement from the prison obtained by UK tabloid The Sun.

Breakfast on the first day of 2023 will include hot oatmeal, “breakfast cake” (whatever that is), whole wheat bread, and fresh fruit, as well as assorted jellies.

Jeez, settle down, guys! Don’t party yourselves out before noon!

Josh and Anna Duggar stand here and pose for a professional family photo. What an effed up couple.

Later in the day, the inmates will be served lunch, which will include include grilled steak with steak sauce, garden salad with broccoli and cheese, vegetable lasagna, baked potato with bacon bits, cheddar cheese and sour cream, and garlic bread.

Dinner will be a light one after that surprisingly massive meal, and Josh will have the option of a chicken sandwich or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Obviously, Josh won’t have to worry about nursing a hangover on New Year’s Day, but that was the case when he was on the outside too.

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

Drinking alcohol is strictly forbidden in the Duggars’ world, which means the annual celebration at Jim Bob’s so-called “big house” features sparkling grape juice only.

It’s sort of ironic that the Duggars will be ringing in the new year in a structure that’s affectionately known as “the big house.”

Sadly, the humor is probably lost on Jim Bob, Michelle, and their offspring.

Josh Duggar poses with his family. (Photo via Instagram)

With a few exceptions, the Duggars are not exactly a deep-thinking bunch.

In fact, some of them still believe that Josh is innocent and will be acquitted when his appeal goes in front of a judge in 2023.

We’ll check in on them next year and see if they’ve come to terms with the truth yet!

Spoiler alert: They’ll still be living lives of sad delusion!