Andrew Shue: Is the Public Taking His Side Over Amy Robach’s?

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were caught having an affair earlier this month.

Now, romances between co-workers are often an issue for the folks in HR, but this situation was messy for reasons that went beyond the allegations of unprofessionalism.

Amy and T.J. were both married when their affair began, and the situation has led to questions about whether these two will ever be able to restore their reputations.

And if social media is any indication, it seems that the public is siding with Amy’s husband, former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards)

Andrew first made waves on Instagram when he deleted every photo of Amy from his page.

Now, he’s taken to the site to issue his first public statement on the split — sort of …

Andrew posted the selfie below a while back, but it resurfaced earlier this week.

Andrew Shue is officially single. (Photo via Instagram)

And his caption definitely got fans talking!

“Missing my running partner @ajrobach but feeling inspired by the incredible hopeful response from so many of you to the cause of @thepeopleorg – just getting started – more to come!” Shue captioned the post.

The pic made the rounds due to a rumor that it was Andrew’s first public comment on his separation from Amy.

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach in happier times. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards)

But as UK tabloid The Sun reports, Andrew actually posted the pic more than two years ago — in other words, well before he found out about his wife’s affair.

Still the post is significant due to the comments that it’s received in recent weeks.

The pic made its way back onto Andrew’s main page after he deleted all the Amy posts, and based on the response from fans, it seems that he’s receiving quite a bit of support from the masses.

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach on the red carpet. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards)

“Stay strong! You will make it!!” one follower wrote.

“I remember how good and kind you were to Amy during what must have been the most difficult time in her life,” a second added.

“God bless you Andrew. I expect you watched that great World Soccer final on Sunday! Messi is the best!” a third chimed in.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Based on the way Amy and TJ have been getting roasted all over social media, we’d say it might be some time before these two are able to make their way back to the top of the TV journalism heap.

Then again, we all have pretty short memories these days.

We’re sure this situation will be forgotten about as soon as the news of the next celebrity affair goes public!