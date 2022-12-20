Sonya Eddy, General Hospital Actress, Dead at 55

The soap opera world is in mourning today.

Sonya Eddy, an actress known, respected and beloved for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the popular daytime drama General Hospital, passed away on Monday.

She was 55 years old.

Sonya Eddy arrives for Apple TV+’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” premiere at the Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, March 7, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The awful news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, who announced the death of her close friend on Instagram via the following message:

“The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans.”

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 28: Actress Sonya Eddy attends ‘Those Who Can’t’ premiere event at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on January 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 25914_001 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner)

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” Frank Valentini, an executive producer for General Hospital, said in a statement obtained by various celebrity gossip and entertainment news outlets.

“I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend.

“The lights in the hub of the nurses’ station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Eddy had been an integral cast member on General Hospital since 2006 as nurse Epiphany Johnson.

She reprised her role in the 2007 spin-off General Hospital: Night Shift, which ran for two seasons.

Among other members of the General Hospital family who penned heartfelt messages was actress Eden McCoy, who wrote on her Instagram Story:

“Rest In Peace to the Great Sonya Eddy. One of [a] kind, truly. Your General Hospital family will miss you.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 14: Actress Sonya Eddy poses at the after party for the screening of FX’s new comedy series ‘Legit’ on January 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Apart from the long-running soap opera, Eddy starred in dozens of sitcoms and TV series, such as:

Married… With Children, Family Matters, Beverly Hills, 90210, Home Improvement, Gilmore Girls, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, 2 Broke Girls, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Fresh Off the Boat, PEN15, and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Her film credits include Daddy Day Care, Seven Pounds, and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

“On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” Valentini concluded.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Actress Sonya Eddy attends the 1st Annual Diamonds Not Fur Gala to benefit SPCALA at Voyeur on August 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Sonya Eddy.

May she rest in peace.