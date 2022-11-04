Zach and Tori Roloff: Will They Ever After More Children?

Now that the new season of Little People, Big World is underway, a lot of fans have questions.

Tori Roloff took to social media to answer as many as she reasonably could … without fans having to wait for a potential future season.

The season premiere featured their third child, Josiah.

Are Tori and Zach ever planning on adding a fourth baby Roloff to the mix?

yup

During the first week of November, Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Story to participate in a Q&A with her fans and followers.

One inquisitive social media user asked if her family is currently “complete.”

More than half a year ago, in April, Tori and Zach welcomed Josiah. Baby #3 makes them a family of five.

So, does she feel that her family is complete?

“Yes,” Tori answered the fan’s question.

She then added: “No more babies for us!”

Obviously, Tori’s declaration is not a condemnation of children in general, let alone her three beautiful babies.

Jackson (who is five years old), Lilah (who is two years old), and Josiah (now half a year old) are all treasures.

But having three children is a lot, under any circumstances. The prospect of adding a fourth to the mix would be very daunting.

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

And, for Tori and Zach, their three children are all disabled, sharing their father’s achondroplasia.

This does not mean that they cannot lead full lives, like someone of any height might.

But it is absolutely a disability. From special medical care to accommodations, extra help means less potential time for extra kids. Tori and Zach know this well.

A separate fan question asked Tori about how she deals with rampant, incessant mom-shaming on social media.

Any parent might face it. But for Tori, as a public figure, she deals with it much more.

“It can actually be so ridiculous on here,” Tori admitted.

“I really try hard not to pay attention to ‘perfect parents,'” Tori then expressed.

“But it is hard,” she confessed, “when I feel like I have to defend myself with every little thing.”

Tori affirmed: “All I know is I am doing my best.”

Tori and Zach Roloff now reside in Washington. As you can see here, they moved their family into a new home in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Tori and Zach and their children continue to be part of Little People, Big World.

On the show, which of course filmed months ago, both parents felt anxious about introducing Jackson and Lilah to Josiah.

Josiah was a newborn at the time. And, well, not all first impressions among siblings are good ones.

Tori and Zach look concerned and downtrodden in this confessional scene from Little People, Big World.

“It definitely didn’t go well when we brought Lilah home from the hospital,” Tori recalled.

So, this time, she admitted that she was “expecting the worst but hoping for the best.” That is a good philosophy for many things.

However, Jackson is older and more mature than he was when he first met Lilah. He displayed a lot more enthusiasm to meet Josiah.

It’s Jackson! And Lilah! And Josiah! Say hello to all three of Tori and Zach Roloff’s kids.

“We thought he was gonna lash out or freak out, everyone was gonna start crying …” Zach admitted.

“But,” he shared, “it ended up being fantastic.”

Heartwarming! But not something that the family intends to repeat with a hypothetical Baby #4.