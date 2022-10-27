Little People, Big World: Coming to an End After Season 24?!?

Little People, Big World will return with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1.

That’s great news!

But one of the main cast members on this long-running reality show has now come out and countered this great news with the exact opposite:

He says the program may soon be coming to an end.

The Sun reports that a visitor to Roloff Farms a few days ago sat down as part of a group that hung out with Matt Roloff.

To be clear, the father of four is not quoted in this article.

In fact, there are no direct quotes of any kind included.

HOWEVER, after inviting fans to sit for a reading of his book “Little Lucy Big Race,” Matt allegedly opened things up for some questions from the tourists.

Matt Roloff it taking something very seriously in this photo, as he addresses the TLC cameras.

Yes, he supposedly told everyone in attendance, the property has been bustling of late due to pumpkin season and due to TLC cameras rolling on Little People, Big World Season 24.

But he felt as if the show is coming to an end and told his fans he is unsure if the show will be renewed for another season after “a few more episodes,” per the report.

This same insider also claims that Matt mocked his ex-wife Amy during the event, stating that she’s “completely against” the idea of turning the family home into a rental.

(Earlier this week, Matt announced he has taken a portion of his property off the market and was, instead, looking to rent it out.)

This all does sound a bit premature.

As cited above, Little People, Big World has not yet even kicked off Season 24.

In the past, TLC executives have waited until one season finished taping and airing before announcing whether or not a new season would receive a green light.

We may not learn the official fate of this series until some time in 2023.

Matt Roloff is hard at work on his farm in this close up of the Little People, Big World star.

Over the last several months, meanwhile, Matt has been engaged in a surprising war of words with his loved ones.

Most notably, Zach has taken major issue with his dad’s allegation that he tried to offer his kids a deal on the family farm before offering it up to strangers.

At one stunning point, Zach even trashed his own father as a coward and manipulator.

Hence why “the Roloff Family faces uncertain times,” according to the official Season 24 synopsis.

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

The description continues as follows:

“Many hurt feelings remain over Matt’s decision to sell the North side of the farm and the waiting game begins on whether Matt can find a buyer.

“Zach and Tori are settling nicely into their new house in Washington but there’s no time to relax because baby #3 shakes things up by coming early.

“Zach and Tori are now outnumbered and will have to adjust to life with three kids.”

And dhere is how the Season 24 description concludes:

Matt puts his dream house into overdrive because his plan is still to marry Caryn and move in and enjoy his retirement.

Amy and Chris are loving their first year of married life but find themselves caught in the middle of a cold war between Matt and Zach’s family.

Will Matt and Zach’s rift heal so that the Roloff clan can come together?