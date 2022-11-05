Tammy Slaton: ENGAGED in Rehab! Planning to Get Married Very Soon!

KA-BOOM!

Tammy Slaton just dropped a romantic bombshell on the world of reality television.

According to The Sun, the long-time 1,000-lb Sisters star accepted a proposal this week from a guy named Caleb who she met in rehab.

(The reality TV star has been attempting to recover in this facility since she nearly lost her life several months ago due to a medical crisis related to her severe obesity.)

The aforementioned outlet even obtained video footage of Slaton agreeing to marry her boyfriend in a parking lot outside of their weight loss clinic in Ohio… complete with a diamond ring and kiss on the lips and everything.

“She began dating Caleb in rehab, and I’m so happy they met in-person and were not dating online,” an insider told this website on Friday, adding:

“They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

Back in May, Slaton was linked to a different person inside of this same rehabilitation building.

The 1,000-lb Sisters cast member has been quiet on social media for quite awhile now, ever since garnering backlash for posting so many selfies and silly videos during a time she was supposed to be focusing on her health.

She clapped back hard at critics this past spring, but has since chosen to remain far out of the spotlight while hopefully doing all she can to lose weight and prepare herself for gastric bypass surgery.

The last we heard, this surgery had been delayed due to some sort of setback.

Conversely, however, the wedding to her now-fiance is allegedly moving full steam ahead.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

“The couple plan to have a small, private ceremony in Ohio sometime this month,” The Sun reports, adding that Tammy and Caleb have already submitted the application to get their marriage license.

Caleb will reportedly be moving to Kentucky to be with Tammy, as well.

Might these nuptials even be featured on 1,000-lb Sisters Season 4?

We can’t say for certain at the moment.

Tammy Slaton talks to her fans in this screen capture from a video she shared online in early 2022.

At the start of her second rehab stint late last year, meanwhile, Slaton reached 639 pounds; she must weigh under 400 pounds to qualify for the surgery cited above.

Tammy has also been under assisted breathing after living with a tracheotomy for the past year or so after falling in late 2021 into a medically-induced coma.

She “hates” it, a friend told The Sun this summer, while also telling outlet that Tammy only has to use this apparatus on a part-time basis these days.

As for what this all means going forward?

Tammy Slaton talks here in a confessional on an episode of the TLC series 1,000-lb Sisters.

The series has not yet been renewed for a new season.

However, sibling Amy has sounded open of late to filming more episodes, provided she gets more time off than she has in the past in order to raise her two young kids.

Tammy hasn’t said much about the possibility, instead choosing to tell off her critics any time they gave her a hard time.

“Maybe stay in your lane worry about your own freaking self and not worry about what the f-ck I do,” Slaton shot back at this loser a few months ago.