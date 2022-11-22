Taylor Selfridge Returns to Teen Mom Two Years After Getting Fired: I'm Back, Bishes!

For the most part, once you get fired by the network, your days as an MTV star are over.

Sure, Jenelle Evans might pop up in a crowd scene on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and Farrah Abraham makes for an amusing but of stunt casting on Ex on the Beach.

But those two will almost certainly never return full-time to the shows that made them famous, if only because the execs don’t want to have to go through the trouble of firing them again.

So reports that Taylor Selfridge will be returning to Teen Mom come as quite a surprise.

Taylor Selfridge is returning to the Teen Mom franchise! (Photo via Instagram)

The news comes to us courtesy of Taylor’s boyfriend, Cory Wharton, who posted a pic of his baby mama on his Instagram Story, along with a caption reading, “Somebody is back filming.”

“I’ll say this you’ll be getting the WHOLE WHARTON FAMILY NOW,” Wharton elaborated, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

As you may recall, Selfridge was fired for tweeting racist “jokes” prior to meeting Wharton and joining the Teen Mom franchise.

Here’s a photo of Taylor Selfridge from an episode of Teen Mom OG. (Photo via MTV)

When the tweets resurfaced, MTV canceled a planned special about Cory and Taylor and immediately cut ties with Selfridge.

“MTV pulled ‘Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special’ from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media,” the network’s statement read.

“MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have made their relationship work. (Photo via Instagram)

Taylor addressed the situation with a lengthy statement in which she tried to create the impression that she was the one who decided to end her employment. She wrote:

“As you guys know already our special didn’t air tonight. I made the decision last week not to film the next season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter.

“I don’t believe the reality TV lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life.

Cory and Taylor pose for a selfie. (Photo via Instagram)

“With current events being what they are and reality TV being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect,” Taylor continued.

“Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past.

“I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.”

To the surprise of many, Cheyenne Floyd supported Taylor throughout the controversy, commenting:

“Ryder, my family & I love and support you always.”

Of course, as many pointed out at the time, Cheyenne was involved in her own scandal over racially-insensitive tweets.

Cheyenne Floyd was recently harassed by bigots. (Photo via MTV)

Perhaps that made experience Floyd more compassionate with regard to Taylor’s plight.

Whatever the case, Cheyenne is probably okay with the fact that there will be one more fat MTV paycheck rolling into her inner circle!

Raising is kids is expensive, after all!

F