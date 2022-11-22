Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley Respond to Parents’ Sentencing With Cryptic Messages

Chrisley Knows Best?

In the very near future, Chrisley will know what the inside of a federal prison feels like.

On Monday evening, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to 12 years and 7 years, respectively, behind bars after they were found guilty in July of tax evasion and other types of financial fraud.

Both spouses, who have starred for nine-plus season on a USA Network reality show, will be required to serve probation for 16 months as well.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (L-R) TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley, and TV personalities Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley speak onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In a devastating memo ahead of Monday’s hearing, prosecutors wrote that the Chrisleys flaunted their wealth on their TV program — while stiffing creditors, including service workers and a contractor who was not paid for work on the couple’s house.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors and evading taxes at every corner,” these lawyers wrote.

“Their ’empire’ was built upon the backs of defrauded community banks that collapsed while Todd Chrisley used the stolen money to fly to Los Angeles for bi-weekly haircuts.”

Sometimes, the truth can hurt.

Todd Chrisley and his wife don’t seem to think the laws apply to them. It’s pretty sad, really.

Not long after their parents learned of their legal fate, meanwhile, both Savannah Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley responded to the sentencing on social media.

Lindsie — a 33-year-old, who is daughter to Todd and his ex-wife Teresa Terry, and who has a VERY interesting past with her dad — posted a photo of two friends sitting on a bedside.

Lindsie paired the footage with the words:

The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne.

Todd Chrisley and his daughter, Lindsie, do not get along anymore. Not even close to it.

For her part, Savannah was far more cryptic… and seemingly bitter.

On her Instagram page, the 25-year old quoted a pastor named Kimberly Jones that implied she didn’t have to explain her family to anyone.

Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark.

The rain will do the talking.

Thus far, neither Todd nor Julie has commented on their sentencing.

In September, Todd claimed on his Chrisley Confessions podcast that he believed that the truth would eventually prevail.

“I know that the truth will eventually rise to the top and I know that we will have survived the lies because God has put that in my spirit,” he said.

“I’m filled with the Holy Spirit. I know and I have a peace that God is working overtime. Satan will never outwork God.”

