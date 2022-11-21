Kody Brown: My Marriage to Janelle Sucks, Too!

Throughout Sister Wives Season 17, viewers have gone behind the scenes of Kody Brown’s failed marriage to Christine Brown.

Just this past Sunday evening, for example, we witnessed the mother fo six saying goodbye to Flagstaff prior to moving back to her native state of Utah.

But we witnessed something else, as well.

We bore witness to the extreme tension between Kody and another one of his frustrated spouses.

Janelle Brown is featured in this scene from a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

Yes, we’re talking about you, Janelle.

On the aforementioned installment, Kody explained how things between him and Janelle have grown increasingly strained ever since she chose to move into an RV on their Coyote Pass property.

(As previously detailed, Janelle downsized significantly last summer after she lost her rental home.)

“It’s so strange to me that we’re arguing point with this,” Kody said in a confessional.

“It’s like just this antagonistic relationship. It’s not cooperative. I don’t know why.”

Janelle became a resident on the property Kody purchased way back in 2018 earlier this season.

To this day, the land remains barren… despite initial plans for each of Kody’s sister wives to construct their very own home there.

“I’m in a very vulnerable place, and if I cross a line, will she cross another line?” Kody openly wondered on air of his relationship with Janelle.

“And that sort of cynicism comes, I think, from unwinding 20 years in plural marriage and then Christine leaving.”

For her part, Janelle admitted that she felt caught between her spiritual husband and Christine, who remains such a close pal that Janelle encouraged Christine to remarry on this same episode.

“I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t,” the TLC personality said.

Kody, though, made no effort to see anything from Janelle’s side.

“I don’t think Janelle or I are being honest or real in this relationship as we communicate with each other about this stuff,” he said.

“The whole RV thing. We never had a really deep discussion, not the kind of discussion you have about spending that vast amount of money.”

Janelle, meanwhile, said her decision to move into the RV was with the bigger picture in mind.

“I basically decided what I needed to do for me and I just sort of decided and I did it and he sort of had to be along for the ride,” she said, elaborating on why she dared to make up her own mind:

“But if I would have waited for him to solve the problem it never would have gotten solved.”

This has been a constant theme for Janelle, whose annoyance with Kody has led some to believe she has left him since this season finished taping.

Remember last season? When Janelle said the following to Robyn?

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, ‘Okay look, do I still choose plural marriage?’

“Yeah, I still choose it, but I’ve had to have that conscious decision with myself.”

In this latest case, Janelle admitted that she was having a challenging time balancing her friendship with Christine and her relationship with Kody.

“I am pulled in both directions,” she said. “I really want to be with Christine and her kids at the holidays.”

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

It’s unclear just where things stand these days between Kody and Janelle, but Christine wrapped up this emotional installment by saying goodbye.

And not looking back.

“It’s bittersweet. The whole future is unknown. It’s hard to say goodbye to a house,” Christine told her daughters on air, concluding:

“It’s a little scary. Very excited for my new adventure.”

