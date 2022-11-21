Nicki Aycox, Veteran Actress and Supernatural Star, Dead at 47

Very sad news today out of Hollywood:

Nicki Aycox, a veteran actress likely best known for having portrayed the character Meg Masters on Supernatural alongside Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in 2006 and 2008, passed away on November 16, her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed on Facebook.

She was 47 years old.

Nicki Aycox attends the opening night of the Feel Good Film Festival at the Egyptian Theater on August 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote in her November 17 post.

She added:

“Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

No cause of death has been announced.

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Actress Nicki Aycox and actor Dash Mihok attend the opening night of the Feel Good Film Festival at the Egyptian Theater on August 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Aycox revealed in March 2021 she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“Hi all! Sorry 4 time away,” she wrote on Instagram in March 2021.

“I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with [leukemia].”

Continued the actress during this difficult time:

“I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo.

“I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times. take care of yourself all! I’ll be back better, stronger, and wiser!”

A few months later, in October of last year, Aycox addded:

There’s always that moment when u look in the mirror and say F***! I got a longs ways back to normal.

I look wrecked! 1st yoga session back.

The star continued to share updates about her battle through March 2022, letting fans and followers know, for example, that she was undergoing chemotherapy once more this past spring.

Nicki’s final Instagram update was penned in March of this year. It read:

“#alwayskeepfighting STOP! DO NOT attempt to sing 80’s music after taking high doses of chemo will cause memory loss.

“Literally got not 1 lyric correct #cancersucks #chemosucks #aml #cityofhope #highdosechemo #luekemia #chemosideeffects #chemofunny #chemowarrior #cancerwarrior

In addition to her aforementioned role on Supernatural, Aycox also starred in Jeepers Creepers 2, X-Files: I Want to Believe” and appeared on multiple episodes of Cold Case, Ed and Dark Blue.

As news of Aycox’s tragic passing went viral, Eric Kripke — the creator of Supernatural — mourned her death on Twitter.

“Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young,” he wrote on November 20.

“She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad.”

We send our condolences to the family members, friends and loved ones of Nicki Aycox. May she rest in peace.