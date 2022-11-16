Paul Staehle Blurts Out STI Test Results for Some Reason: Get Tested Everybody!

Paul Staehle is a very unusual man. Sometimes it’s upsetting, sometimes it’s a little funny.

He uses social media to do everything from team up with Karine to regain custody to share that he filmed for OnlyFans with Karine’s male cousin. The guy’s all over the place.

This time, Paul is doing a different kind of oversharing.

Were you wondering if he’s rocking any STIs? Don’t worry — Paul is happy to share his test results.

Paul Staehle recently posted to his Instagram Story, ostensibly to encourage his fans and followers to undergo STI screenings.

“Get Tested,” he wrote to 90 Day Fiance fans.

Paul did, he shared. And he also revealed his own results.

“Thank god all my STD tests are negative,” Paul then wrote. Was this … bragging? It’s unclear.

“And,” he continued, “I AM CLEAN and STD FREE.”

Those all caps make this sound, at the very least, defensive. We do not know what prompted this.

Paul does goofy and impulsive things all of the time. Sometimes, that means just taking off running while cameras are rolling.

Yes, he has a silly run. But it’s the fact that he’s opting to do this for an audience of millions that has people perplexed.

And Paul also tends to overshare on social media and in interviews. That can range from condemning his on-again, off-again wife, Karine, to sharing personal medical information.

Earlier this month, Paul gave an interview to longtime 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates.

This is when he revealed that he and Karine are collaborating in some way to regain custody.

Karine lost custody in late 2021. Paul has since lost custody of both sons, too.

He claims that it was solely for allowing Karine to see the boys unsupervised.

That was against court orders.

Of course, Paul has made seemingly contradictory statements. That is … not new.

During that same interview with Yates, Paul also touched upon his recent OnlyFans venture.

He and Karine previous “broke the internet” with their explicit sex videos for the adult media streaming subscription service.

While in Brazil, Paul tried something new — filming with Karine’s very handsome male cousin, Adiel.

Paul shared that Adiel’s partner was present, so there was no cheating in the making of this video. (He also seemed to say that Adiel’s partner is Karine’s brother? Perhaps we misheard somehow)

To our knowledge, Paul has not previously hooked up with any men. At least, if he has, he has not shared this.

Paul very much spun this as a first time, though he was very deliberately vague about the content of the video. We suppose that he’s hoping that people will pay $25 to sate their curiosity.

Adiel Castelo is a Brazilian dentist, and the cousin of a 90 Day Fiance star. He also appeared in an OnlyFans video with that 90 Day Fiance star’s estranged ex. Life is complicated. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Unfortunately, it may be that the homophobic and biphobic backlash against Paul is what drove him to make this unprompted STI panel announcement.

(Paul has not “come out” as anything — but one needn’t be gay or bi to face homophobia or biphobia. Bigotry is not an overly selective monster)

Just for the record, the LGBTQ+ community has a better track record with this kind of thing than the broader straight community. Monkeypox found that out the hard way earlier this year.

He feels like Karine is being unfair (and we will say that occupying a household’s only bathroom for hours is not great). But we also only hear his side of things. Generally, when someone locks themselves in a bathroom, they’re desperately trying to get a little peace or process intense emotions. We only have Paul’s word that this is “mood swings,” for whatever that’s worth.

Weird that we’re talking about this in the context of Paul Staehle, of all people.

That said, he’s right about one thing.

Getting tested for STIs is a great idea!