Hilarie Burton Trashes Candace Cameron Bure for Gay Marriage Stance: You're a Greedy Bigot!

Remember a few months ago when JoJo Siwa said Candace Cameron Bure was the rudest celebrity she’s ever met?

We’ve got a feeling that Hilarie Burton would now echo that sentiment.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal published a profile on the Fuller House actress… in which Bure explained her decision to start doing holiday movies for the Great American Family Channel instead of the Hallmark Channel.

What was the basis behind this move?

Bure told the aforementioned outlet that this little-known network is filled with “Christians that love the Lord and want to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

The actress then criticized Hallmark, calling it “a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership,” prior to claiming same-sex couples likely wouldn’t be featured in Great American Family’s programming.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Bure said.

Upon seeing this quote, Burton entered the online fray.

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” wrote Burton on Twitter, adding of her acting counterpart:

“But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

For the record, Burton used to star in Hallmark films and recently made the switch to Lifetime.

Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media — who used to head Hallmark — appeared to confirm Bure’s comments above, stating of whether or not his network will focus on same-sex couples:

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends.

“There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

Continued Burton, responding to both Bure and Abbott:

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s— out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark.

“Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’

“That guy and his network are disgustig [sic]. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Abbott and Bure spoke with Variety in September about Great American Family, saying at the time that its primary focus at first will be Christmas and Christianity.

“I think we know the core audience and what they love is exactly how Bill originally built the Hallmark Channel,” Bure said back then.

“That was Christmas and those traditional holidays, so that’s what the focus is going to be. You’ve got to start somewhere.

“You can’t do everything at once.”