Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer: Who Will Have a Happy Ending?

Are they?

Or are they not?

Will they?

Or will they not?

These are the questions Netflix viewers have been asking for weeks, ever since they finished off the final episode of Love Is Blind Season 3.

Are couples such Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez as still together? Are they planning on getting married?

Or did they split up awhile ago and have simply been remaining mum on what transpired until the Season 3 reunion airs?

Well… we now have some answers. Kinda. Sorta.

Okay, not really at all. Not yet at least.

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming finale and reunion on Friday, November 4.

“The shocking moments everyone is talking about have led to this,” the footage teases as bombastic music plays in the background.

When the latest batch of episodes hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 2, viewers were left with a cliffhanger as Rodriguez waited to find out whether or not Bowden would actually go through with their nuptials.

Other remaining couples include Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton… Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett… and Alexa Alfia and and Brennon Lemieux.

Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez are seen here, getting to first base on an episode of Love Is Blind.

In the first look at the season 3 reunion, co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey interrogate the cast with “so many questions” about what went down in the pods, in the real world and on their wedding days.

“You guys are still together, right?” Nick asks Nancy, for example, who appears to break down in tears.

Quick and brief snippets of the cast’s conversations hint at dramatic twists and turns, as Alexa blurts out at one point:

What the f–k?!

One twosome who we know did NOT make it down the aisle was Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada‘s … whose non-wedding was shown prior to the season finale.

“In some ways, I was definitely shocked. Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us,” Ross previously told Us Weekly about getting rejected.

“And we’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing.

“That’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient.”

The Love Is Blind season 3 finale and reunion hit Netflix on November 9.