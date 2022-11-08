Lamar Odom: If Kanye’s Mom Was Still Alive, He Wouldn’t Be Acting So Crazy!

For the past several weeks, Kanye West has been spewing hateful nonsense and making the world a worse place by normalizing the most egregious forms of prejudice.

Kanye’s dangerous rhetoric has led to closeted anti-semites such as Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and washed-up NFL has-been Cole Beasley outing themselves as bigots.

Fortunately, not every professional athlete is willing to follow Kanye into Crazytown.

The paparazzi caught up with Lamar Odom this week while he was walking around LA (dressed in a Yeezy jacket, no less), and naturally, they asked the former Laker for his thoughts on Kanye’s meltdown.

t

L

L

“Yes, I’ve heard he upset some people with some things he might have said,” Odom said in what might be the understatement of the century.

“He’s always going to be dear to me. Because he played music for me when I was waking up from the coma.”

Yes, it seems that when Lamar was comatose, Kanye came to the hospital and played him some tracks from his new album.

Lamar Odom speaks about his time with Khloe Kardashian on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 in 2022 on CBS. (Photo via CBS)

Thinking that you can bring someone out of a coma by playing your music for them is the sort of wildly narcissistic move that we’ve come to expect from Kanye, but according to Lamar, the trick worked.

Odom says that West’s music, “woke my soul up” while he was unconscious following his near-fatal overdose.

But these days, Lamar is wide awake, and and like every thinking human being, he recognizes that Kanye has completely gone off the rails.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo via Getty Images For Balenciaga )

Odom has a theory as to the source of Kanye’s craziness, speculating that the rapper permanently broke down when he lost his mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007.

According to Radar Online, Lamar says he wishes West’s mother Donda was around “to help him articulate his words the right way.”

Obviously, an inability to express himself is not Kanye’s problem, but it seems that Lamar was doing his damnedest to avoid directly criticizing his former friend.

Kanye West has given a lot of bizarre interviews in recent weeks. (Photo via Instagram)

Odom admitted that he hasn’t spoken to West in years, but added, “He’s my brother forever.”

So yeah, Lamar is still defending Kanye, because too often, celebs are afraid to speak out against those who are more famous than themselves.

But at least he’s not co-signing any the horrific things that West has said in the past few weeks.

Lamar during his time on Dancing with the Stars? (Photo via ABC)

And hey, we can all take solace in the fact that Lamar is biggest victim of Lamar’s spinelessness.

Odom has been begging Khloe to take him back for years, and here, he has this golden opportunity to roast the guy who’s been bullying her family — and he blows it.

Hopefully, Khloe will remind him of this moment the next time he texts her late at night.

]

‘