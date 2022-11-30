Kody Brown: There's Something "Fundamentally Wrong" with My Marriage to Janelle!

We rarely say the following, but:

Let’s give Kody Brown some credit, okay?

For being a selfless and thoughtful husband takes the needs and considerations of his sister wives into account at all times?

HA! No. Not for that.

Instead, in this one case at least, let’s give Kody some props for honesty.

Us Weekly, you see, has released a sneak peek from the next all-new episode of Sister Wives.

It centers on the messy state of Kody’s relationship with Janelle Brown, which has come into stark focus more and more in the wake of Christine Brown walking away from her plural marriage late last year.

“I’m not someone who throws the towel in on a marriage,” Janelle says in a clip from the December 4 installment of the TLC reality show.

“But it seems almost like there is this gulf now. Especially where he’s like, ‘I want this.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t give you that.’”

Janelle Brown argues here with her terrible husband about where, exactly, she should live.

Kody and Janelle have clashed on Season 17 over the latter’s decision to live in an RV on the family’s Coyote Pass property.

“It’s so strange to me that we’re arguing point with this,” Kody said in a confessional on a previous episode, adding on air at the time:

“It’s like just this antagonistic relationship. It’s not cooperative. I don’t know why.”

The father of 17 will get even more pointed about the state of this non-romance on Sunday.

“I don’t think you and I know how to be real about things with each other,” Kody tells his third wife in the aforementioned footage while talking about their holiday plans.

“You gotta know it, too. There’s something fundamentally wrong here. Is this just what the human condition is?”

Yikes, huh?

It’s definitely NOT just what the human condition is; this is merely what happens when a narcissistic polygamous convinced multiple women to be his spiritual spouse.

Janelle, who has remained tight with Christine even after her friend left Kody, doesn’t seem to accept things, however.

She says on the episode that she and Kody “had a functional marriage for a long time” and insisted to her husband:

“You’re my best friend. You’re the person I want to tell everything to.”

Janelle and Kody share six kids together, most of whom are grown up: Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savannah, 17.

Janelle Brown is the mother of SIX kids. She poses for a very cute selfie here alongside one of them.

“It’s almost like we’re on the cusp of this empty nest thing and it feels like we need to do a reset,” Janelle will say to Kody, to which Kody responds with anything but enthusiasm:

“I don’t know.”

This episode, remember, was filmed many months ago.

Just last week, Janelle’s aunt said she’s confident Janelle is no longer married to Kody in any practical or viable fashion.

“I just feel like I have to do everything I can to make this work,” Janelle adds in this rather heartbreaking sneak peek. “I’m not even sure it’s possible to come back from where we are.”

While Kody confesses on the episode that he’s a mess in the wake of Christine moving back to Utah, Janelle tells the camera that she still has “so much affection” for her husband.

However, she’s isn’t certain if it’s “love.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday nights at 10/9c.