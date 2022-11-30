Briana DeJesus Dumps Much Older Boyfriend Bobby Scott: Sorry I Got You Fired!

Back in July, Briana DeJesus was involved in a minor scandal involving her new romance.

Briana was dating a man named Bobby Scott, and while fans focused on the fact that there was a pretty significant age gap between the couple, their involvement turned out to have far-reaching implications for a totally unrelated reason.

You see, Bobby was working as a security guard on the Teen Mom set when he and Bri met.

Because their relationship was violation of his employers’ code of conduct, he was fired after word of the romance went public.

Not only that, all of Bobby’s co-workers were fired for their failure to report the relationship to their supervisors.

The situation was so messy there were even reports that Bri would be terminated from the show herself.

That didn’t happen, but DeJesus did get blasted by her rivals, including Kailyn Lowry, who had a field day with the scandal.

There was a time when it looked as though all of that messiness might have been worth it.

Bri and Bobby’s relationship seemed to be going well, and DeJesus even talked about having a baby with Scott.

But the challenges of a long-distance relationship proved to be too much, and on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Bri made the difficult decision to kick Bobby to the curb.

In the clip above, Bri has a difficult conversation with Bobby.

“I think it takes two to make a relationship work and both of us are not putting in the work,” she told him at a coffee shop.

“Maybe I’m asking for too much with the wrong person. If I’m depressed or sad, I just want my partner to show that they’re there.”

“I’m not happy in this relationship right now. In my eyes, I think we are over.”

“I need somebody there for me and he wasn’t there,” Bri said in an online Q&A after the episode aired.

“That was the last time I ever saw him, or spoke to him.”

Based on comments she made earlier in the episode, it seemed that DeJesus had made up her mind long before she met up with Scott in that coffee shop.

“I’m just going to tell him we need to take some time for my mental health,” she told her friend Shae.

“It’s long distance so it’s a lot of effort. Space for me is, ‘I don’t want to feel the pressure of we have to communicate 24/7 or be on Facetime,'” Bri added.

“I still want him to check up on me. Hopefully, he’ll still reach out and support me in my decision.”

The turnabout is somewhat surprising, as as recently as August, Bri was describing Bobby as the most stable and mature man she’s ever dated

“I don’t want another failed relationship so I kept this one near to my heart until I was sure and ready,” she told E! News in an interview at the time.

“This is like my first real mature relationship that I’ve ever really experienced. This is a grown man. This is not a little boy.”

Well, hopefully that grown man will be able to find himself another security gig now that his time as a Teen Mom star is over!