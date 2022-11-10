Kimberly Menzies Defends Usman Romance: I’m Not Delusional!!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not the only ones learning what went down this season.

Many of the cast members find out what their partners were up to while watching live (or at the Tell All).

That means that when Usman asked for that pretty Hausa girl’s number, Kimberly saw it when the rest of us did.

But even after seeing that, Kimberly insists that they are “soul mates” … and is firing back at fans who call her “delusional.”

As you can see in the interview below, Kimberly Menzies spoke to Entertainment Tonight this week.

First and foremost, she emphasized that her romance with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar is “an honest to god relationship.”

And she reminded everyone that she took an entire trip to Nigeria off-camera. This is when they really got to know each other.

“He’s just really funny, like, I don’t think people understand what a good sense of humor he has,” Kimberly praised.

“We have so much in common,” she claimed of her much younger Nigerian love.

“I know it sounds crazy as hell,” Kimberly acknowledged, “but we like the same TV shows, we like the same food.”

“I really felt like I met my soul mate, you know?” Kimberly gushed.

“In my whole 52 years of living, I’ve never felt so comfortable with another human being,” she expressed.

Kimberly added: “He just likes it when I’m dark circle Kim with my hair pulled back, you know?”

“And I just feel like seeing him and knowing where he came from,” she noted.

Kimberly said that getting to know him “just made me love him that much more.” Apparently, this is when she got to know the real him.

“Like, we went and we fed the poor and the homeless when I went on my private trip,” Kimberly shared. “That’s what I always wanted, somebody that is just as giving and as kind-hearted as I am.”

Even Kimberly can admit that viewers are seeing their relationship as one-sided.

She has given him many gifts. And she’s the one who is making all of these trips. Plus, she’s (allegedly) open to him having a second wife.

But Kimberly insists that she knows what she’s getting into.

“I want to make that clear I would never make another woman feel like The Handmaid’s Tale, OK?” Kimberly insisted.

“It’s not like that. … I would totally be in the child’s life, totally,” she claimed. “Even if it’s just, you know, my Christmas here or whatever.”

Kimberly continued awkwardly: “I am not raising it but I mean, I would be more supportive than how I’ve been in the past.”

“I love Usman enough to let this happen,” Kimberly went on. “I have learned that I have to pick my battles.”

She explained: “I kind of stepped to the side when it comes to this subject a little bit but we’ve talked and we have clarity on how it’s gonna be.”

Kimberly shared: “We have a plan that’s for us. I can’t really say it right now, so it’s difficult.”

“It’s something that I never thought I would imagine,” Kimberly then admitted.

“But I think that just like if he ever comes here, he’s gonna have to adapt to my culture,” she suggested.

That is close to confirmation that Usman is not yet in the US. And it’s unclear if she’s even filed for the K-1 visa.

“You know, Usman has given me a lot of self-worth,” Kimberly shared, discussing how she reacts to hateful trolls.

“I know you guys don’t see everything, but do you know what it’s like to wake up every single morning,” she began.

Kimberly continued: “And look at your social media and see how ugly I am, how desperate I am?”

“I am going to cry, sorry,” Kimberly said before going on.

“How delusional I am, throw-up emojis,” she listed.

Kimberly then expressed: “I mean, that disgraces me more and my self-worth than anything Usman has done so far.”

“I block all damn day, but like, my self-worth is really important to me right now at this moment,” Kimberly noted.

“At 52, I am beautiful. I look amazing. I probably look the best I have ever looked, right?” she noted. “And Usman gives me that too.”

And she said that she has called out Usman for his insults about having “beautiful” girls on call.

“I’ve told him that and I’ve said that to him. Like, ‘Why do you say s–t like that?'” Kimberly shared.

“I said, ‘How would you feel If I went on there and talked about how skinny you are? How would you feel if I said how I feel about things sometimes?’ You know what I mean?” she recalled.

“And I said, ‘Do you know how that makes me feel?'” Kimberly went on.

“I was in a mentally abusive relationship before,” Kimberly noted.

“And,” she detailed, “it was somebody that was calling me ugly or somebody was being very manipulative, you know?”

Kimberly noted: “And I see that and then he makes these comments and then when I watch them, I’m like, ‘What the f–k?’ … It makes me feel not beautiful.”

“I don’t deserve it, but then when we’re laying in bed, he’s like, ‘You’re so pretty without makeup,'” Kimberly shared.

She characterized: “You’re so this, you’re so that, so it makes him look like a flip-flopper.”

As for her own behavior, Kimberly has one regret: she wishes that she hadn’t thrown that milkshake on him.