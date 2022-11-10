Whitney Rose: I Want Jen Shah to ANSWER for Lying to Us All This Time!

This summer, one guilty plea did more than just create a real-life plot twist for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Jen Shah blindsided and humiliated the castmates who had supported her.

Many of them had traveled to New York to cheer her on. Some may have even believed her claims of innocence. And then she just pleaded guilty without warning.

Whitney Rose believes that she — and the others — all deserve a chance to speak to Jen, face to face, about her lies.

This week, Whitney Rose spoke to Us Weekly about her hopes for RHOSLC.

“It would be really nice to be able to sit down with her,” she expressed.

“And,” Whitney continued, she would love for them to “have her explain” her erstwhile and desperate claims of innocence.

“She’s accountable to us,” Whitney pointed out.

“We spent all this time with her lying to us,” she stated very directly.

“And,” Whitney then went on, “I wanna hear from her.”

We’re on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Jen conspicuously waited until after the main season had wrapped before she abruptly changed her plea.

After pleading Not Guilty and loudly and furiously insisting that she had done nothing wrong, she marched into court and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Whitney freely admitted that it has been “hard” to watch this season as it unfolds.

Why? Because she now does so with the knowledge that Jen was lying to their faces.

“That’s just what she’s brilliant at,” Whitney shadily complimented.

Jen Shah breaks down in tears in this photo from an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. We don’t feel badly for her.

“And there was a point where she had me thinking, ‘Maybe this is a mess,'” Whitney confessed.

She recalled having wondered “‘Maybe this is a messed up situation where someone flipped on her. Maybe she didn’t know.’”

Clearly, that does not appear to have been the case at all.

During BravoCon last month, Andy Cohen hinted that Jen’s guilty plea may have spelled the end of her time on the show.

“Once we wrapped she pled guilty,” he noted at the time.

Andy then continued: “I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there.”

“But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera,” Andy said at the time.

He hoped to chat with Jen “because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Season 4 has not yet begun filming. But it feels possible that Jen’s time on Bravo could be over. Or not. We’ll see.

But Whitney emphasized that she, too, wishes to speak to Jen.

She has not spoken with her since Jen blindsided the entire cast with her plea change.

Not getting to hear her explain herself would feel like, among other things, a missed opportunity.

“It’s gonna be unfortunate if we don’t get that chance to sit down,” Whitney expressed.

She wants to meet “and talk through not only her pleading guilty, but all of the things that we went through this last year together.”

Whitney noted that “If we don’t get that chance, then that’s unfortunate.”

That said, Whitney is no longer interested in being the “orchestrator” of healing for the entire cast.

“I can’t do the work for other people,” she admitted. “I’ve always tried to be the peacemaker and bring everyone together, definitely because of my childhood.”

Whitney concluded: “And I’ve just realized that doesn’t translate with this group of friends. And it’s not my burden to bear — it’s theirs.”