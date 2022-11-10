Karine Martins is Dating Josh Seiter for Some Reason

Josh Seiter was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 11. Wisely, Kaitlyn Bristowe sent him packing that first week.

Not everyone has that kind of clarity, however.

A couple of years ago, Josh dated Yolanda Leak, a famous 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catfishing victim.

Now, amidst Karine Martins’ custody fight, the two are reportedly dating. No good can come from this.

Several days ago, 90 Day Fiance fans noticed this photo crop up on social media.

The pic shows Karine Martins, alum of the franchise and ex of Paul Staehle, with Josh Seiter.

Josh has appeared on reality television before, but never on the 90 Day Fiance franchise. And yet, he is a familiar face.

After Yolanda Leak’s infamous catfishing incident with “Williams,” she somehow ended up with Josh.

Many people felt deeply suspicious of Josh. Yolanda’s history made people question her judgment.

Given his (failed) history on reality TV, it was not hard to imagine Josh as a fame-seeker willing to trade the illusion of romance for a taste of fame.

Season 11 of The Bachelorette had a gigolo competing for the lady’s hand.

Yeah.

Anyway, if you recognized his face or his name or both immediately, that’s why.

It’s been a couple of years since he and Yolanda went their separate ways. And now he has snared someone new.

In addition to the photo of Josh and Karine, an inside source confirmed this grim news to In Touch Weekly.

“They met on Instagram,” the insider began.

The source detailed that “They began messaging and immediately made a connection.”

“They were physically attracted to each other at first,” the insider stunned.

“But,” the source then shared, “they’ve since bonded over deeper things.”

Apparently, they grew closer over things “like Karine’s kids and the death of Josh’s dad.”

“They went from messaging on Instagram to texting pretty quickly,” the insider dished.

We first saw them appear together on social media last weekend.

But apparently they first met up in person a week earlier, when Josh took “a nice relaxing drive down to Louisville” from Chicago.

Josh ended up coming back again on Sunday, November 6 “to hang out with Karine a second time.”

That is a nearly 5-hour drive, and we’re not talking round trip. The guy’s driven nearly 20 hours to see Karine in the space of a few days.

“They went to Iroquois Park Thursday, which was gorgeous from fall colors,” the insider said of their activities last week.

“They were even spotted by some people,” the source acknowledged.

“After the park, they went to a burger joint, then went back to her place,” the insider revealed.

The source went on: “On Sunday, they went back to Iroquois Park and walked again, then grabbed food and went back to her place.”

90 Day Fiance star Karine Staehle looks beautiful in the sunset while enjoying the outdoors in Brazil.

Some fans naturally wonder if the two are able to talk about much.

The inside source says that this isn’t the issue for them that it was years ago when Karine appeared on TV.

“Karine’s English is great,” the source revealed. “She just has a heavy accent.”

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates summarized Josh Seiter and people’s suspicions of him pretty succinctly.

“Ok let me get this straight – first this guy was engaged to Yolanda, then he comes out as gay, and now he’s with Karine? Boy this guy really gets around,” Yates commented.

That is one way of putting it.