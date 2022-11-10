Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar: GULP! What is Our Daughter About to Reveal About Us?!?

Over the year, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have managed to stay in the spotlight… while also keeping a whole lot to themselves.

Yes, the parents of 19 starred in a reality show about their very large family.

But the details behind the unusual ways in which they raised their children? The impact these guidelines had on their kids? The many conversations and arguments that went on behind the scenes?

These were kept from viewers.

Until now, perhaps.

We learned last month that Jinger Duggar has written a book.

It will be titled “Becoming Free Indeed” and, according to the publishing house behind this memoir, it will “recount how [Duggar] began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ.”

It sure sounds like Jinger is about to spill some scalding hot tea about her conservative parents, doesn’t it?

These are same people, of course, who helped their oldest son cover up a molestation scandal when he was a teenager… and whose same son was later convicted on child pornography charges.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

According to In Touch Weekly, the family patriarch and matriarch are “bracing themselves” for the content of this apparent tell-all.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” an insider tells this tabloid.

“They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 17: Michelle (L) and Jim Bob Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. The annual summit drew nearly two thousand people to advocate for conservative causes. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

After confirming the impending arrival of this book on YouTube three days ago Jinger tried to say that she won’t simply be exposing her mom and dad in it.

Instead, the book will look at her “spiritual journey.”

The former reality star will take a deep dive into her religious beliefs as she explains her decision to abandon the “wrong” and hurtful teachings of Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) minister Bill Gothard.

But she also references the “lies” she was told as a child and added:

“I share stories from my life — stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope.”

Jinger Duggar has released her own blend of coffee grounds. Are she and Jeremy desperate for money? (Photo via Instagram)

Moreover, the book will explore how a yet-to-be-named brother-in-law “who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle” as the Duggars encouraged the TLC alum to examine her beliefs.

For the record:

Jim Bob and Michelle are the ones who raised their kids to follow the IBLP organization’s ministry, which Jinger now believes influenced her to build her life on “rules, not God’s Word.”

Happy Resurrection Sunday! That’s the caption Jinger Duggar wrote as a caption to this photo, which was taken on Easter.

For example:

God doesn’t tell women they can’t wear pants or that they can’t kiss their significant other.

These rules were put in place by Jinger’s parents and/or the religion they pushed on to their sons and daughters.

Jinger Duggar snapped this eye-popping selfie to flaunt her toned arms and thirst trap followers with her fit build. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The In Touch source adds that Jim Bob and Michelle “fear the worst” for what Jinger will discuss in the book, “especially stories about their faith, raising their large family and especially the dark Josh incident.

“The last thing they want is to bring more unwanted, negative attention and scrutiny to their family.”

This person concludes:

“It’s no secret that Jim Bob and Michelle would rather all their children keep family matters private.

“A tell-all book from one of their own isn’t something they ever worried about, until now.”

