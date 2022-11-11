Karine Martins’ Boyfriend Josh Seiter Wants to Help Her Regain Custody

As we reported earlier this month, Karine Martins is dating Josh Seiter for some reason.

Josh has never appeared on 90 Day Fiance, but he dated alum Yolanda Leak after her time on the show. He also got the boot from The Bachelorette Season 11 almost immediately.

He may seem like someone desperate for fame and grasping at the most vulnerable low-hanging fruit to get it. But one astonishing report claims that this is not the case.

Allegedly, Josh really likes Karine — and feels eager to help her regain custody of her children.

An inside source, presumably the same as spoke to them earlier this month, opened up to In Touch Weekly.

Josh Seiter “wants to help her through” this ugly and painful custody battle, the insider claimed.

That said, Karine Martins seems to be playing things close to the chest, this early in the relationship.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins holds her young son, Ethan Staehle, whose milestones she has missed during this ongoing custody situation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“She has not confided in Josh about the custody,” the source revealed.

At least, the insider detailed, not “other than to express how much she loves and misses her kids.”

Even with such limited information, the source shared, “It’s painful for Josh to watch her go through this.”

We previously heard about how Josh and Karine have allegedly bonded over different forms of loss in their lives.

“After losing his dad,” the insider remarked.

The source noted that “he can’t imagine what it must be like to lose two children.”

“But although Karine is suffering,” the insider quickly reminded readers.

The source then affirmed that “she’s doing what she needs to.”

“And,” the insider added, Karine still “sees the kids weekly.”

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins got to spend quality time during a permitted visit with sons Pierre Staehle and Ethan Staehle. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As we have reported at length this year, both Karine and Paul lost custody of 3-year-old Pierre and 20-month-old Ethan.

Karine lost custody in late 2021, seemingly after Paul “leaked” home security footage of Karine seeming to abuse him.

Paul has offered competing explanations for why he lost custody this spring, ranging from Karine accusing him of trying to kill her to his allowing Karine to see the boys unsupervised.

At first, Paul and Karine seemed to be clearly adversarial.

Karine did not say much on social media. She worked diligently to meet the requirements to see her sons.

Meanwhile, Paul did what he always does — say many things, some seemingly outlandish and contradictory. It has been difficult to understand some of Paul’s choices for a long, long time.

However, lately, Paul has changed his tune when it comes to Karine.

He has not only expressed a desire to regain custody for himself, but her for as well.

Paul has vocally attacked the family court judge presiding over the case, criticized CPS, and more. We’re not sure if that’s an effective strategy, but it’s clear what his intentions are. For now.