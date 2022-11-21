Love Is Blind, and Dead: Raven Ross and SK Alagbada Break Up Amid Cheating Accusations

For It’s all over for Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, love may have once been blind.

But it’s since become messy.

And now it is no more.

Late on Sunday, the Netflix personalities — who met and fell for each other on Season 3 of Love Is Blind — confirmed via Instagram that their relationship is over.

This is all she wrote for Raven Ross and SK Alagbada. The Love Is Blind couple has ended its romance.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the 29-year old Pilates instructor wrote by way of her announcement.

“Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us.”

Added the former couple to conclude this joint statement:

“This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Love Is Blind. (L to R) SK Alagbada, Raven Ross in episode 309 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Ross and Alagbada got engaged while getting to know each other in the pods during the Netflix dating show’s third season, which kicked off in October.

HOWEVER, SK then turned his fiancee down at the altar, although their romance seemed to be on steady ground by the time the pair reunited for the reunion.

They greeted each other with a kiss and said on air that they were planning to give their relationship another shot.

“We’ve been working on it and he’s just such a beautiful person, so we’ve been giving each other patience. It’s been great,” Raven told Us Weekly around the time this episode aired.

Just a few days ago, though, TikTok user @HannahBethStyle accused SK of cheating.

“It all started in 2019 … We became good friends & started dating,” this user alleged.

“Broke up mutually & remained friends. Fast forward to late July 2021, he invites me to go to Europe. … We left Ibiza & flew back to Madrid.

“I asked to see his phone to send pics to myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact name ‘fiancée.’

“I waited to confront him until dinner [because] I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw.”

Hannah Beth went on to claim that the data engineer told her that his “fiancée” was just “for the [money]” and they were merely friends.

“I didn’t 100% believe him but he never gave me a reason to not trust him, so I just trusted his word & it made sense at the time,” she added in her damning video.

Alagbada, who filmed Love Is Blind way back in early 2021, did not immediately comment on the accusations.

For her part, Raven responded to numerous fans who asked how she and her now-ex-lover were adjusting to their long-distance relationship, as she moved to California last year while SK remains in Texas.

“We are [doing fine],” she told one social media user before the above allegations went viral.

The comment has since been deleted.