Donald Trump Whines, Rants, Raves... and Announces Third Run for President

Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday night.

In a way that only Donald Trump can.

Via a rambling, racist and somewhat reserved speech in front of an enthusiastic crowd at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the following yesterday evening:

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump made this announcement one week after Republicans failed to win control of the United States Senate in the 2022 mid-term elections, a development many within the party have blamed on awful candidates supported by the former President.

It looks as though the GOP will barely wrestle control of the House from Democrats, too, despite talk last month of a giant Red tidal wave.

Trump, however, took credit on Tuesday for other mid-term victories… and tried to set himself up as the only solution to everything that ails this country.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” the said on stage. “We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way.”

Donald Trump interacts with fans, in a sort of weird way, in this photo from a rally in Ohio.

Trump’s VERY early announcement also comes amid investigations into his conduct on January 6, 2021 — when a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on his behalf in an attempt to stop Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified — and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

At one point, referencing the latter investigation, Trump referred to himself as a “victim.”

“Anyone who truly seeks to take on this rigged and corrupt system will be faced with a storm of fire that only a few could understand,” Trump said at one point, describing the legal and emotional toll his presidency and post-presidential period has taken on his family members.

He added: “This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together.”

The January 6 committee hearings concluded with more damning revelations about Trump. The following day, Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt. (ABC)

Trump is the first Republican to announce his 2024 candidacy.

“I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be,” he claimed on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, he talked about giving the death penalty to drug dealers and creating a national ID law on voting day, while also trashing the concept of “men” competing in “women’s sports” when it comes to the issue of transgender athletes.

As always, however, Trump was mostly focused on his own victimhood and the 2020 general election, which he still alleges was rigged.

Donald Trump pumps his fist here in front of supporters on July 3, 2021.

“I have no doubt that by 2024, it will sadly be much worse and they will see clearly what has happened and is happening to our country – and the voting will be much different,” he claimed.

Trump called for an elimination of all early voting, absentee voting and electronic voting machines.

“Only paper ballots,” he said.

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis likely to challenge Trump in 2024, the immature narcissist concluded as follows:

We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again.

And we will make America great again.