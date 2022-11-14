Joe Gorga: Jennifer Aydin is a Violent and Totally Crazy Liar!

Joe Gorga would like to tell his side of the story.

Last month, Gorga and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Aydin made headlines when an argument between the pair at the Gansevoort Hotel was caught on camera.

Shortly after the altercation, which included Aydin hurling her drink in the direction of Joe, Aydin’s social media assistant, Erica Madelyn, alleged in a TikTok video that Joe called her boss a “f—king dirty bitch.”

Yikes, huh? Except…

“Everything that you heard is a lie,” Gorga claimed during an episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Friday, November 11, adding:

“The story is out there that she threw a drink at me, and I was saying these vulgar things to her. No.”

According to Joe, his wife, Melissa, “did say something” to Aydin, which caused the beverage to be thrown.

He blames everything on Aydin, however.

“If you watched her on the TV show through the years — she drinks a lot, she’s violent, she throws thing, she breaks glasses, she wants to stab you with it. She throws knives,” the businessman alleged.

“I mean, this is who she is, she’s crazy.

“Picture her in real life. That’s editing!”

Joe confirmed on the aforementioned podcast that he got into a shouting match with Aydin… but clarified that the drink didn’t end up on him.

“She was out of control to the point where it was embarrassing,” he said on air.

“Yelling at the top of her lungs like a maniac.”

In late October, Melissa came forward her own account of the events, stating on her “On Display” podcast that Aydin gave her a “snarky stare in [her] eyes” as the Bravo personality made her way toward the elevators.

Aside from her assistant’s statements, Aydin has not addressed the altercation in depth.

However, a source previously told Us Weekly that Bravo was “not happy” after they learned about the scandal.

“Bravo PR did their best at keeping the split sides apart throughout the weekend but what happened outside of BravoCon was out of their control,” this insider revealed, noting there was an attempt to keep the cast “divided” throughout the weekend, but “they did cross paths.”

That same month, Andy Cohen weighed in on the drama, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“I think it’s gross. Period dot.”