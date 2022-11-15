Grammy Nominations 2022: Who Got Snubbed? Who Broke a Record? And Who's on the Verge of an EGOT?

The 2022 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and it seems there are some very interesting storylines that will play out at this year’s ceremony.

For one, we have another heavyweight bout between Beyonce and Adele, who will once again square off in the record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year categories.

Of course, Beyonce is already the year’s big winner, having now tied her husband Jay-Z as the artist with the most career Grammy nominations of all-time.

Those Carters certainly know how to keep success in the family!

This is a still image from Jay-Z and Beyonce’s joint music video. It dropped in June of 2018.

Elsewhere on the list of nominees, you’ll find Viola Davis, who — with a win in the best audio book category for her memoir Finding Me — would join the prestigious EGOT club.

(The term applies to the short list of entertainers who have have received an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Davis already has the other three trophies on her mantel.)

Keep scrolling for a full list of nominees in this year’s major categories:

What a vision. Viola Davis went pink for the Oscars and we are SO there for it.

Record of the Year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Kendrick Lamar does his thing here at the BET Awards. His very talented thing, we should say.

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Lizzo on stage at the 2022 VMAs. (Photo via Getty)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Tobe Nwigwe is nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammys. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Adele takes the stage. (Photo via Getty)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Camila Cabello is no stranger to the Grammys. (Photo via Getty)

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Machine Gun Kelly is nominated for best rock album. (Photo via Getty)

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Beyonce is on stage here as part of her popular Netflix special, Homecoming. (Photo via Netflix)

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Pusha T is nominated for best rap album. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bacardi)

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time