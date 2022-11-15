Grammy Nominations 2022: Who Got Snubbed? Who Broke a Record? And Who's on the Verge of an EGOT?

The 2022 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and it seems there are some very interesting storylines that will play out at this year’s ceremony.
For one, we have another heavyweight bout between Beyonce and Adele, who will once again square off in the record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year categories.
Of course, Beyonce is already the year’s big winner, having now tied her husband Jay-Z as the artist with the most career Grammy nominations of all-time.
Those Carters certainly know how to keep success in the family!
Elsewhere on the list of nominees, you’ll find Viola Davis, who — with a win in the best audio book category for her memoir Finding Me — would join the prestigious EGOT club.
(The term applies to the short list of entertainers who have have received an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Davis already has the other three trophies on her mantel.)
Keep scrolling for a full list of nominees in this year’s major categories:
Record of the Year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time