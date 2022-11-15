90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Living Together in America?

On this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we have watched Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s marriage crumble.

While a divorce would surely be for the best, fans haven’t gotten their hopes up. Especially after the latest episode.

Rumors have been all over the place. Sightings have put Angela with a younger man and simultaneously placed Michael in Georgia.

But a fan recently had a run-in. And yes, there’s photographic evidence that effectively spoils this whole season.

Angela Deem has never behaved herself well. Not on camera, anyway. And likely not off camera, either.

Her bad behavior has only escalated. After all, she is now reaping financial rewards for her tantrums.

It is hard to watch her verbally and emotionally abuse Michael Ilesanmi. But not hard enough to hurt ratings, apparently.

Despite everything — including Angela showing up to violently dismantle parts of Michael’s car while screaming abuse at him — it was not the end.

Angela’s vicious behavior wore down Michael. Afraid of losing her, he agreed to her demand to delete his Instagram.

She wasn’t done, of course. Angela went through his phone and called and attacked a friend of his. Her crime? Being a woman.

Despite all of that, Angela’s extreme emotional outbursts and mood swings had their intended effect.

Michael rushed to comfort and reassure her. They were still together.

Deep down, Michael knows that his marriage to Angela will always be a game of control. A game that he will lose. It will be hell.

Now, rumors have claimed that Michael showed up at an airport … in Atlanta, Georgia.

Some wondered if he was there for the Tell All (though that filmed weeks and weeks ago … and most non-American partners cannot attend in person unless they live here).

Others suspected that he was truly in the US on a spousal visa, well on his way to a green card … and a lifetime of misery with Angela.

Now, a Twitter user named @ms_hanie has shared a photo of Michael and Angela, who were out shopping together.

“I can’t believe I was star struck,” the obvious fan confessed.

Notably, Haneefah Adam (the Twitter user in question)’s social media activity indicates that they are in Nigeria. And a number of context clues in the photo suggest the same.

A Twitter user by the name of Haneefah Adam spotted and photographed married 90 Day Fiance stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. The tweet dates to November 11, 2022. (Image Credit: Twitter)

This strongly suggests that Angela has returned to Nigeria. And yes, we know that she didn’t just remain there for months on end after filming this season.

Now, since Angela was dancing provocatively with a young man in Louisiana just a couple of weeks ago, this had to be recent. Unless the social media user fudged the timing of this “celebrity” sighting.

In fact, Angela may have been spending more time in Nigeria than most people guessed. We would not be surprised if she has come and gone more than once since Season 7 wrapped filming.