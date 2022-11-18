Sam Asghari Shocks Fans, Forces Britney Spears to Go Live on Instagram

When Britney Spears married Sam Asghari, many fans expressed concerns about the situation.

There were fears that the young model was merely using Brit for her wealth and fame, which was an especially troubling thought given the timing of their marriage.

After all, Btitney was fresh from being used and exploited by her own family, and the last thing she needed was to be further manipulated by another bad actor.

But for the first few months, Sam and Britney’s marriage seemed to go smoothly.

Now, however, there are fears that Asghari is taking advantage of Spears in ways that are not nearly as nefarious as what her family was doing, but that could be a troubling sign of things to come.

The latest round of criticism began on Wednesday night, when Sam went live on Instagram for an audience of about 3,000 followers.

“Can I show you or no?” Sam asked Britney, who was off camera.

“Huh? Show me what?” a confused Spears asked in response.

“On the Live,” said Asghari.

“What are you talking about?” Spears asked.

“Can I turn the camera on you?” said Sam.

At that point, Sam turned the camera toward Britney, who quickly made it clear that she had no interest in going live.

“I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now,” said the singer.

She also complained of being forced into the spotlight against her will, saying, “I’m always live!”

For some viewers, the comment came as a distressing reminder of the many times throughout her career when Britney was forced to perform against her will.

“Can you imagine your husband going live and asking you to show your face when you aren’t in the mood?! I would punch my husband’s face,” wrote one commenter, according to Page Six.

“Erm yeah I don’t really like that he’s done this. What was he thinking?” another asked.

“I think he shouldn’t have surprised her. He should have asked her before he went live,” a third chimed in.

Others defended Sam’s actions:

“He respected her wishes when she said no,” one person noted.

“If the Queen doesn’t wanna speak to anyone…including us sadly lol She doesn’t have to. She’s allowed to have her own privacy,” added another.

“This is such a regular, common couple chat,” yet another remarked.

Brit and Sam might be a “regular” couple, but there’s nothing “common” about this situation.

We would guess that very, very few 40-year-old married women have had ever had the experience of their husband springing a live audience of 3,000 people on them.

But in all likelihood, this was just a faux pas on Sam’s part, and it’s probably nothing to be worried about.

For the most part, it seems that Asghari is a loving, supportive husband.

“He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” an insider recently told Page Six, adding that Asghari “always tells [Spears] how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”

Hopefully Sam learned his lesson, and in the future, he’ll give Britney ample warning before going live in her presence.