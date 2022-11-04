Rihanna Infuriates Fans, Hires Johnny Depp For Upcoming Fenty Lingerie Show

Rihanna is one of the most popular and beloved celebrities on the planet.

And Johnny Depp is pretty much the opposite of that.

But for some reason, RiRi is putting her reputation on the line for a man whose name has become synonymous with abhorrent behavior — and fans are not happy about it.

It was revealed this week that Depp will appear in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie show, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on November 9.

The show will stream live, but Depp will make his appearance in a cameo that’s already been recorded.

Rihanna owns 30 percent of Fenty, and if you were hoping that the decision to include Depp came from one of her business partners, then we’re afraid we have some bad news:

According to a new report from BuzzFeed News, the decision to include an appearance by Depp was Rihanna’s and Rihanna’s alone.

Rihanna’s Fenty lingerie show is one of the fashion world’s marquee events. (Photo via Getty Images)

Details of the cameo have been hard to come by, but insiders say Depp will be “the first male celebrity figure” to have this role.

The move has led critics online to describe Rihanna as being “out of touch,” and many have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

“Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is,” one person wrote.

“Rihanna inviting Johnny Depp to her show is so, so fucking weird. Not a single billionaire on this planet with decency and she’s keeping up the trend sadly,” another tweeted.

Of course, there were also thousands of tweets those who were supportive of the move.

“People in the comments saying, ‘Rihanna this isn’t you’ like the know her personally. Ffs, she can have whoever she wants in her own show,” one person posted.

Johnny Depp’s reputation is not what it used to be. But for some reason, Rihanna is still a big supporter. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Johnny Depp proved his innocence and I’m tired of y’all defending a woman who is a proven multiple time abuser. It’s weird.”

“A bunch of evidence clearing Johnny Depp’s name and y’all still slandering him and dragging Rihanna into it?? It’s mental illness,” another added.

While it’s true that Depp won his lawsuit against Amber Heard, he did not “prove his innocence,” as it was not a criminal trial.

In fact, testimony and evidence that were presented at trial proved that both parties engaged in abusive throughout their brief marriage, and Depp was the instigator of most of the couple’s violent altercations.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury found that Heard had defamed him after their divorce.

Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit, and in a shocking act of pettiness, Depp is now appealing that decision.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are back in the news. And once again, the drama between the exes is very messy.

News of Depp’s appearance at the Fenty show comes on the heels of the actor’s surprising cameo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I needed the work. I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” Depp joked on stage.

Judging from the reaction on social media, the audience at home wasn’t laughing.

And the Fenty show is likely to receive a similarly tepid response.