Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton: Come on My Podcast and Let’s Talk It Out, Bish!

Back in August, the “Archetypes” podcast quickly made Meghan Markle one of the most popular personalities on Spotify.

In the months since, Meghan has defied her haters by consistently accomplishing that which they said she could never do:

She has proven that she’s more than a pretty face and a fancy title by churning out compelling content and conducting thought-provoking interviews.

Naturally, Meghan has called upon some of her A-list associates to assist her in this endeavor — and it seems she might soon be joined by her most famous guest yet.

Kate and Meghan back when they were still Britain’s dueling Duchesses. (Photo via Getty)

(Okay, with the possible exception of Serena Williams, who sat down with Meghan for her very first episode.)

According to a new report from London tabloid The Express, Meghan has asked Kate to be join her on an upcoming episode of “Archetypes.”

Insiders say Meghan extended the invitation during one of her recent trips to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo via Getty Images)

“While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes,” royal expert Neil Sean told the outlet.

“Apparently she could have the whole episode to herself, how generous, and, as ever, we have to say allegedly,” Sean added.

Sean was critical of the idea, but he said he could see why it would make sense from Meghan’s perspective.

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her Archetypes podcast on Monday. And the response from fans was ecstatic. (Photo via Spotify)

“It, kind of, makes sense if you think,” Sean observed.

“In Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance,” he added.

“We’re not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales, but according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing.”

Meghan Markle sits down here and talks to Oprah Winfrey about her time as a royal. (Photo via CBS)

Sean then recollected Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess candidly discussed her relationship with Kate, as well as her hopes for their future.

“If you recall back with that particular interview, she claimed that she was willing to forgive and move forward,” he said.

Sean noted that Meghan has “yet to hear back”, but she “understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot [Prize].”

The Duchesses watching the Wimbledon championship together. (Photo via Getty)

That episode might require Meghan to make the trip from Los Angeles to Boston, where Kate and Prince William will be attending the award ceremony.

But that’s a small price to pay for what could be the most epic interview since Meg sat down with Oprah!

Might Kate actually be on board for such an endeavor?

Photo via Getty

Only time will tell, of course.

But a public conversation could work wonders for both women’s reputations, and we’re sure she’s just as eager as Meghan to leave their feud in the past.

Make it happen, Kate!

