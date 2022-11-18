Roslyn Singleton, America's Got Talent Contestant and Ellen Show Favorite, Dead at 39

Very sad news today out of Hollywood:

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America’s Got Talent and who also rose to small screen fame as a viewer favorite on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has passed away from brain cancer.

She was 39 years old.

So very sad. Roslyn Singleton has passed away from cancer. We send our thoughts to her loved ones.

“WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” Singleton’s husband, Ray, wrote on Instagram, adding:

“This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!

“She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT!

“She will LIVE FOREVER!! #LongLiveRos.”

Roslyn went viral in 2020 when her spouse shared a video of him tenderly singing Daniel Cesar’s “Get You” to her as she was going into brain surgery.

The couple later became popular on America’s Got Talent after Ray was cast as a contestant and his wife joined him on stage.

During this appearance, Roslyn revealed that she had been undergoing cancer treatments since 2013 and had been in remission until she was diagnosed with another tumor.

Roslyn was also a Navy veteran, and she opened up about her cancer diagnosis in an interview with Novant Health earlier this year.

“Whenever there’s something going on in my life, God always puts the right people just right in front of me to make it a little easier,” she said at the time.

“I know what God can do. My constant statement to him is: ‘Prove them wrong, prove them wrong.'”

Along this same personal topic, Roslyn told Charlotte, N.C.’s WSCO in 2020:

“Even though I have this situation, it doesn’t defeat me. It doesn’t get me down. It doesn’t make me feel like ‘Why me.’ It makes me feel like, ‘Thank God it was me.’ That’s how I feel.”

The Singletons had been chronicling Roslyn’s cancer journey on social media.

Earlier this week, Ray shared an audio clip of his wife sharing her message to the world, captioning the clip:

“WE LOVE YALL WITH OUR WHOLE HEART…Still guarding the MIRACLE.”

Now, Ray will celebrate his brave wife’s life and legacy.

“I understand that God has not only given me a gift, but he’s given all of us a gift,” he wrote on Instagram.

“And I am responsible for taking care of that gift. So y’all, thank God for what this is.”