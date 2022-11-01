Anna Duggar: On the Verge of Bankruptcy One Year After Josh’s Conviction?

In a few weeks, the Duggar family will celebrate a rather shameful anniversary:

On December 9, it will be exactly one year since Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

That means it’s been nearly one full year since Josh was cuffed in the courtroom and hauled off to a county jail where he awaited sentencing.

These days, Josh resides at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution, where he’s serving a sentence of 151 months.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

No one is really concerned about Josh’s welfare, of course.

In fact, most people wish he were locked up for the rest of his life.

But there’s a good deal of concern for Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Raising seven children is no easy feat under any circumstances.

And Anna is doing it alone, with no visible means of income, and in the midst of one of the most appalling celebrity scandals of all time.

Insiders say Anna is receiving a great deal of support from her in-laws, but it mostly comes in the forms of food, shelter, and assistance with household chores — not cash.

Anna stuck by Josh Duggar’s side during his trial. (Photo via Getty)

As a result, Anna’s net worth is a paltry $60,000, according to a report from Exact Net Worth (via Yahoo News).

That’s not much for someone who starred on multiple long-running reality shows.

Of course, as we’ve learned, no one got rich off of the Duggar media empire — except for Jim Bob, that is.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo via TLC)

According to allegations from Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, Jim Bob stole millions from his own kids by pocketing their TLC earnings.

“Why does Jim Bob get all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children, the actual stars of the show?” a Twitter user asked Derick in 2021.

“I don’t know. You would have to ask him that,” the attorney responded.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard seem to have a healthy relationship. (Photo via Instagram)

The user followed up by asking, “He negotiated for you also or just Jill?” prompting Derick to respond:

“For everyone, but without telling anyone.”

“There is too little space and time on Twitter to explain my whole thought process over the course of the past four+ years, but the point is, TLC should have handled all of it much differently,” Derick later elaborated.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard pose here for a selfie that they later shared on Instagram.

Derick’s tweets were the beginning of the end of his relationship with the Duggars, and insiders say that Jill has now cut ties with her parents completely.

Anna knows better than to bite the hand that feeds her, and these days, she’s completely reliant on her in-laws.

We’re sure Jim Bob wasn’t thinking this far in advance when he stole his kids’ money — but ensuring that the younger generation is forever under his thumb is a nice unforeseen bonus!

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

These days, Anna reportedly spends her days eagerly awaiting the results of Josh’s appeal.

Insiders say she firmly believes that her husband is innocent, buying into the bizarre theory that Josh was framed by family friend Caleb Williams.

Of course, even if Anna didn’t believe that Josh was innocent, she would have to pretend that she does.

After all, Jim Bob believes the framing theory, and Anna can’t afford to piss him off!