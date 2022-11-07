This has been a busy year for actress and comedian Rebel Wilson.

Five months ago, Rebel came out and introduced the world to her partner.

Now, Rebel has a very special announcement.

She has now welcomed her very first child — and introduced the world to this precious baby girl!

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma stood by the pool on what the comedian characterized as a relaxed Sunday. They were, however, looking forward to breaking big news. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Late this spring, actress and comedian Rebel Wilson opened up about her relationship.

Her partner is Ramona Agruma, a fashion and jewelry designer.

Rebel made the announcement in June — appropriately during Pride Month. And now, she has more good news.

On Monday, November 7, the world learned about the birth via surrogate of precious baby Royce Lillian. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child,” Rebel Wilson wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 7.

“Royce Lillian,” she announced the baby’s name. Honestly, it’s a great name. Distinctive but not excessive.

Baby Royce was “born this past week via surrogate,” Rebel revealed, sharing a red heart emoji.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her,” Rebel expressed.

The proud new mom then gushed that “she’s a beautiful miracle!”

And Rebel’s tribute did not stop there. She kept in mind all of the people who had a hand in this happy moment.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved,” Rebel went on, adding: “(you know who you are).”

The comedian shared that “this has been years in the making.”

“But,” Rebel emphasized, she “particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate.”

Rebel Wilson holds a Pride Month colored doughnut in June of 2022, an image that she shared just days before publicly coming out.

Rebel gave credit where credit was due to the surrogate “who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

“Thank you for helping me start my own family,” she wrote.

Rebel raved that “it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” Rebel then expressed.

“I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there!” she wrote.

Rebel Wilson concluded her happy caption with “Proud to be in your club.”

Obviously, there are still many details about Rebel’s baby that we don’t know just yet.

It is arguably natural to wonder about the egg situation, the sperm donor, and more. Was this a standard surrogate, or a gestational carrier?

But ultimately these are things that are simply none of our business. Sadly, that is familiar territory for Rebel.

In June, when Rebel came out and revealed her relationship to the world, rumors swiftly blossomed online.

Rebel’s own reply (as seen above) seemed to lend credence to the idea that someone was effectively trying to blackmail her into coming out.

We all feel grateful that Rebel can now live as her authentic self — and with her family, no less. But it should have been her choice.