Angela Deem CAUGHT Flirty Dancing With Young Guy, Called Out for Hypocrisy

Before Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s “epic” makeup sex in Nigeria, he actually made a great point.

Angela had flipped TF out over him having an Instagram, accusing him of flirting, cheating, and scamming. Without evidence.

But we have all seen Angela actually flirt with men on social media. Michael has seen it, too.

Now, 90 Day Fiance fans are crying foul over Angela dancing and grinding with a young man who is not her husband.

Angela Deem has never given viewers a reason to like her. If she has some sort of redeeming qualities, she hides them a little too well.

One of her many, many flaws, on the other hand, is hypocrisy. She makes outrageous demands of Michael that she will never do herself. Angela doesn’t believe that she has to.

So fans of the franchise are sadly not surprised upon seeing The Cat’s Meow’s video. A video that we have turned into GIFs.

Angela appears to be dancing with a much younger man — who is not her husband — at the New Orleans establishment.

She was there for a meet and greet, a live performance, and of course for the photo ops with fans and onlookers.

Sometimes, “celebrities” will do funny poses with fans. Very few will dance this provocatively (or aggressively).

We hope that this extremely bossy dance was consensual on the part of Angela’s … dance partner.

(We’re not sure why, but some people will swim with sharks just for the novelty of it. It might take more courage to attend an Angela meet-and-greet, though)

But, truth be told, fan outrage has less to do with this young man and more to do with Angela’s blatant hypocrisy.

Angela has yelled at Michael. She has screamed at him.

We watched in horror as Angela flew across the ocean, surprised him at his home, and vandalized his car.

For cheating? No. For imagined cheating. All because the man has a public Instagram.

Meanwhile, when Michael tried to compromise, Angela shot him down. He suggested that if he takes down his Instagram, she might too.

A furious Angela told him that she is trustworthy but he is not. (Actually, she called him “untrustable,” but whatever)

In other words, she can set whatever rules and boundaries for Michael. If he defies her, he must not love her. But she doesn’t have to make any concessions for him.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans were quick to comment on Angela’s blatant double standard.

Not just on the show, but with regard to her flirty little dance in New Orleans.

A number of commenters even pointed out that, had Michael danced with a young woman like this, Angela would be tearing apart his car. Or worse.

You may be asking, what if Angela and Michael finally broke up, thus meaning that this is not hypocrisy in action.

That is certainly possible.

But if you’re thinking that they broke up while production was filming Season 7 and stayed that way, we have news for you.

Late this summer, months after Season 7 wrapped filming, a fan spotted Angela and Michael together.

The two somehow seemed happy together, despite everything.

(We know that the show’s editors will cut out happy moments and focus on the drama for some couples, but still)