1,000-Lb. Sisters RENEWED! When Will It Premiere?

The very strong rumors have become and official reality:

1,000-Lb. Sisters is coming back with new episodes!

Many months after Tammy Slaton teased a fourth season of this emotional reality show, TLC announced via press release that she and her sibling, Amy, will return to the small screen in 2023.

1,000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, January 17 at 9 p.m. EST.

Along with the confirmation of this return, the aforementioned cable network also unveiled an official synopsis of upcoming installments.

It reads as follows:

Tammy makes “a life-altering decision” after surviving a near-death experience.

Amy, expecting her second baby, isn’t sure how being an overweight mother will work, while Chris is desperate to qualify for skin removal surgery.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

Those familiar with these women are aware of the storylines referenced in that description.

To close out Season 3, Tammy suffered a major health crisis; it resulted in a medically-induced coma for the cast member, along with Slaton checking into a rehab facility.

She has remained there for the duration of 2022.

Last we heard, Tammy actually met someone, fell in love and GOT ENGAGED to a guy named Caleb, who is also a resident at the same weight loss center.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

“They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome,” a friend told The Sun early this month of Tammy and Caleb.

Sources have said the couple is getting married on November 19.

Last holiday season, Tammy checked herself back into this Ohio clinic for help after tipping the scales 639 pounds.

She has since lost well over 100 pounds and therefore qualified for gastric bypass surgery, a monumental step in her journey to good health.

Tammy Slaton talks here in a confessional on an episode of the TLC series 1,000-lb Sisters.

Back in July, meanwhile, Amy welcomed her second child.

The reality star’s baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section… weighing 5 pounds 11 ounces and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy told People Magazine at the time.

“The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete.”

1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1202574828845040/f Credit: Amy Slaton

Also on Monday evening, TLC announced the return dates and dropped the descriptions for a number of other popular reality shows.

1,000-Lb. Best Friends premieres Wednesday, January 4 at 10 p.m.

While Meghan has lost 200 pounds, she’s still struggling to wedding plan while living with Tina. Vanessa, successful in her own weight loss journey, is fearful for her obese 19-year-old son and Ashley worries whether she’ll qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

I Am Jazz premieres on Tuesday, January 24 at 10 p.m.

Jazz returns home to Florida after her first year on her own at Harvard and has been working on her social life, entering the dating scene and struggling on the apps. While trying to be independent, she receives a death threat upon returning to college, and her parents must step in.

Darcey & Stacey premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m.

The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off returns as the twin sisters split their time between their homes in Connecticut and Miami. Darcey is single and ready for a fresh start after Georgi, while Darcey attempts to enter the dating scene in Miami as both a businesswoman and proud mother.

Extreme Sisters premieres on Monday, January 23 at 9 p.m.

The reality series follows the lives of multiple different sisters — twins, triplets and even those claiming to be psychics — who have an obsession with each other and refuse to change.

My 600-Lb. Life premieres on Wednesday, February 1 at 8 p.m.

The new season follows patients of bariatric surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan, who has made a career of helping those who suffer from obesity, using both tough love and charm. Each individual must face their “inner demons” that brought them to the surgeon’s attention.

Return to Amish premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 p.m.

This season, the new Amish attempt to dive into the unknown outside world with many different dreams — including becoming a career as a basketball player and finding a non-Amish wife. However, the “unrestricted freedom” is a bit more terrifying than imagined.